The governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, has alleged that APC governors often run to President Buhari for help with insecurity

Governor Wike urged Nigerians to compare between APC and PDP governors who perform better in this area

Wike also called on Buhari to carry out his constitutional task of ensuring security for all citizens of the country

Rivers - Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to perform his constitutional duty protecting the lives and properties of Nigerians.

The governor noted that as the commander-in-chief of Nigeria's armed forces, President Buhari's primary responsibility is to protect all citizens in every state, The Nation reports.

Wike said Buhari is the head of Nigeria's armed forces (Photo: Aso Rock, Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike CON)

Wike pointed out:

“Mr. President, you’re the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. You appoint Inspector-General of Police (IG), you appoint the Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, the Commissioner of Police (CP), Director of Department of State Service (DSS) and other heads of security. Which one do we appoint? How can people appointed by Mr. President be under me?"

Wike made this submission on Tuesday, June 15 during the inauguration of the Odufor-Akpoku-Umuoye Road in Etche local government area of the state, The Cable also reported.

He said it is time for Nigerians to do a critical comparison between the performance of governors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress.

Wike accused governors from the ruling party as those who often run to the president for help when bandits rage in their states.

His words:

“Mr. President should have come out openly and said, my APC governors, stop worrying me. Go back to your states and do your work. On that, I support him."

You Know Killers in your States, Take Action, Buhari Tells Governors

Earlier, President Buhari sent a timely message to Nigerian governors who were suffering the scourge of attacks from killer herdsmen in their states.

The president on Thursday, June 10, in his conversation with journalists during an interview, noted that he cannot be everywhere to deal with the raging problem of insecurity in all states.

He claimed that governors are more aware of the criminals in their domain than himself, adding that they should not be idle complaining about their challenges.

