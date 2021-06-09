- A human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has challenged the ban imposed by the federal government on microblogging site, Twitter

- The legal practitioner explained why the action of the government was contrary to constitutional provisions

- However, the government has repeatedly justified the suspension imposed on the operations of Twitter in the country

Lagos - A human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, says the federal government should have sued Twitter if the social media company failed to respond positively to the concerns of the government.

The senior lawyer explained that the Nigerian government could have filed an action against Twitter in the United States or in Ghana where the company has its African headquarters.

Falana told Channels TV on Wednesday, June 9, that the government erred in suspending Twitter operations in the country.

The lawyer says FG acted unlawfully

He stated that the government cannot justify the ban on Twitter because such action infringed on the rights of 40 million subscribers in Nigeria.

The lawyer stated that it was wrong to ban Twitter in the country because the site deleted a tweet from President Muhammadu Buhari.

Falana noted that in a constitutional democracy, the government is not permitted to resort to self-help.

FG insists the ban on Twitter remains

Meanwhile, a report by The Guardian newspaper indicates that despite widespread anger over the ban on Twitter use in Nigeria, the federal government is not ready to shift grounds.

According to the report, a top government functionary squealed that the ban remains indefinite for now as the Buhari-led administration insists on using the opportunity to enforce social media regulation.

The source also gave more details over the fall-out of a meeting between the minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and some foreign envoys.

Donald Trump backs federal government's ban on Twitter

In another news, the immediate past president of the United States, Donald Trump, is happy over the decision of the Nigerian government to ban Twitter.

In a message to the President Buhari-led administration, Trump congratulated the country for taking such a drastic move after the site pulled down the Nigerian leader's tweet.

In the brief statement sighted by Legit.ng, the former American president predicted that from now onwards, competitors will not only emerge, but they will also overtake the bird app and take hold of the social media space.

