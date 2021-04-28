- A Nigerian graduate has taken to social media to share the results of an uncommon crop cultivation style he researched on

- His farming technique entails planting in sack bags as against farming in the ground

- He encouraged people to try out the innovation as with it, there is no requirement for a farmland

A Nigerian man has explored an alternative way of growing crops. The well-read scholar identified as Larrison Kevin Agbo, in a LinkedIn post, said that he had experimented on growing crops above ground.

He shared pictures of the progress he has recorded stating that the farming style can be used in cultivating crops anywhere and doesn't require the use of farmlands.

Man shares his farm produce using above ground farming technique Photo Credit: Linkedin/Larrison Kevin Agbo

While also maintaining that farming can be done throughout the year using the method, Larrison encouraged LinkedIn users to be innovative.

From the images shared by the IT consultant, the sack bag farming had already brought forth fence-high produce.

His post read:

"I started this terrestrial/above ground farming as a research. And today it gives me so much joy to see how it is growing. You can start yours today. It is an all year round farming. It can be done anywhere no matter how small. Choose to innovate."

Larry said it however has its disdvantages

The Enugu state indigene revealed in an interview with Legit.ng that there are however some lows of this approach as anything that has an advantage, according to him, will have disadvantages.

He stated that the farming technique:

"...Attracts undesirable elements like snakes, mosquitoes, other harmful insects and animals. However, this is not specific to edible plants as normal flowers too will have same implications."

Larry also added that it:

"...Takes up space that could have served as a leisure area, parking space, flowers bed, meeting areas etc. this could be corrected by utilizing well-arranged containers and verticals."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man who grows crops in the air had wowed social media users with his huge harvest.

Showcasing some of his crops produce along with his picture, @NigeriaStories said he uses a method called aeroponics.

They tweeted:

"Meet Samson Ogbole the Nigerian farmer who grows crops in the air!!

"He is doing this using Aeroponics a process of growing plants in the air without the use of soil."

Aeroponics involves the growing of plants without either soil or hydroponics but in a mist-laden atmosphere. Nigerians took to the comment section to appreciate the young man's innovative way of farming.

Source: Legit Newspaper