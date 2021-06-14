Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has reacted to the ongoing drama between gospel artistes, Tope Alabi and Yinka Alaseyori

The movie star lambasted her Yoruba industry colleagues for reacting to the issue while keeping mute during the Baba Ijesha saga

According to Iyabo, her colleagues are clout chasers and hypocrites for suddenly berating Tope Alabi

Popular Nigerian movie star, Iyabo Ojo, has called out her colleagues in the Yoruba movie industry for their reaction to the trending Tope Alabi and Yinka Alaseyori drama.

In a 15-minute video on her Instagram page, the mother of two lambasted her industry colleagues for having a lot to say about the gospel stars’ drama while totally ignoring the Baba Ijesha case.

According to Iyabo, there are a lot of hypocrites and clout chasers in the industry because they could not speak up during Baba Ijesha’s case but are now readily taking sides with Yinka Alaseyori against Tope Alabi.

Speaking further, Iyabo asked if they had ever called Alaseyori before now to perform at any of their events or if they had ever posted or hyped her music.

Iyabo asked them where this energy was during the Baba Ijesha drama. According to her, they kept mute during that time or formed fake stories just to destroy the case because he was one of their own in the industry.

The movie star added that for as long as she is able, she would continue to call out these stars who speak up against other trending issues that do not concern them since they failed to speak up against Baba Ijesha.

Iyabo Ojo however maintained that she is not taking sides on the case because she has love for both Tope Alabi and Yinka Alaseyori.

See the video below:

There were however mixed reactions to Iyabo’s post. While some people supported her, others maintained that Tope Alabi did a wrong thing and didn’t want Alaseyori to shine.

Read some of their comments below:

Thisbunmi:

"this is funny... Aunty had to bring back baba ijesha’s case."

Joymogaha:

"Sis, sometimes u don't need to respond to everything people say, some people are just in to always make a statement to spoil your day just bcos they are sure you will respond to them, try to overlook and ignore some haters and focus on your life you will see they would stop and be on their lane. Just a candid advice for you cos I ❤️ you."

Aramidezoe:

"No lies detected ! Awon clout chasing is my hobby ."

Nkechiblessingsunday:

"People wey Dey mad..I said what I said with my full chest..Dem keep quiet ooo..na me dem see to suspend ,me wey no be their member..Nonsense!!!!"

Teegoldmedia_fashionoutfits:

"I love ur realness. So they can turn against Tope Alabi that used to sing in their movies back then? Even if she goofed you guys can correct her with love. Tope Alabi has been a tremendous blessing to everyone no doubt, we weren't sure she was referring to her in d video.. let us remember that no one is perfect. Let's thread softly on this issue.I would advise Yinka Alaseyori not to be fooled by comments praising her to turn against her God mother cos I saw a live video of her n Tope Alabi calling her "maami". Just please maintain your lane n continue your ministry in peace. People are wicked oooo. My 10 cent."

Interesting.

Seun Sean Jimoh also blasts Yoruba industry colleagues

Nigerian movie star, Seun Sean Jimoh, has taken to his Instagram page to react to the trending drama between gospel musicians, Tope Alabi and Yinka Alaseyori.

According to him, a number of them appeared to have a cool relationship with the singer before now. Jimoh said that even though he did not agree with Alabi’s actions, he also did not support other Yoruba celebs joining the debate and throwing shade the singer’s way.

Jimoh said that Tope Alabi made a mistake which every human has been known to do. He said these Yoruba stars did not have to comment on the issue because the gospel singer had been a friend of the industry for years.

Source: Legit.ng