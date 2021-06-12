Nothing prepared members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano for what they witnessed on Saturday, June 12

Party members had to flee a massive rally held at the Sabongari area of Kano state when it turned chaotic

However, frayed nerves were calmed at the all-important event which was attended by new decampees

Kano - Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Sabongari area of Kano state on Saturday, June 12, were forced to flee a violent rally before it was concluded.

This was as the rally intended to welcome a former governorship candidate of the Green Party of Nigeria (GPN), A. A. Zaura, and other decampees into the ruling party turned violent, Daily Trust reports.

The chaos started when some members of the APC at the event began attacking themselves while the speaker of Kano state House of Assembly, Hamisu Chidari, was giving his speech, The Nation also reported.

Although the ensuing uproar almost disrupted the rally, the situation was contained leading to the continuation of the event.

Meanwhile, men of the Nigeria Army, Police, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps on Thursday engaged in a show of force ahead of the proposed nationwide protest by some groups in commemoration of the annulled June 12 presidential election.

The procession by the security operatives was held on the streets of Osogbo, the Osun state capital.

Security men in many trucks blowing sirens were seeing moving along some major streets in Osogbo early in the morning.

The men, who were fully armed, were reportedly sighted along major roads in the state, moving in a long convoy.

When contacted, the spokesperson of Osun state police command and the NSCDC, Yemisi Opalola and Daniel Adigun, respectively, said the exercise was a ‘show of force’ to rein in those planning to foment trouble in the state.

The spokespersons noted that any attempt to foment trouble through the protests will be nipped in the bud.

