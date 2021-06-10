- The $1.5 billion (N616,005,000,000.00) Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned has caused quite a stir online

Adorable photos of the 156 kilometres Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge that President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned on Thursday, June 10, has got people talking.

The rail project known as Mobolaji Johnson Station is the largest rail station in West Africa which has a holding capacity of 6,000 passengers.

The Lagos-Ibadan rail project has been commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, June 10. Photo credit: Buar-bari Nwilo

Buhari Salau, the personal assistant to the president on broadcast media, shared a photo of the project on his Facebook page.

A Nigerian man identified as Bura-Bari Nwilo also shared adorable photos of the project and commended President Buhari and Rotimi Amaechi for the beautiful work.

He wrote:

"This is beautiful and it is one project that would benefit everyone irrespective of class.

"It is important to thank the Minister, Hon. Amaechi, for his works. And Mr President, M. Buhari for giving him the needed free hand. I pray it is replicated across the country. Maybe we may have one less thing to complain about."

What is special about this project?

It is the largest rail station in West Africa with a holding capacity of 6,000 passengers. According to Quartz Africa, the Lagos-Ibadan railway cost $1.5 billion (N616,005,000,000.00).

Another Nigerian man identified as Ayo Ojeniyi also shared photos of the project on his Facebook page.

Many social media users share their thought

Nigerians soon flooded the comment section of Ayo's post to share their thoughts on the project.

Kabir Oyewumi Akinola said:

"Thanks PMB for this project but insecurity is affecting seriously."

Gabriel Adewumi Adegoke commented:

"Nigeria will be great again, I still believe everything will come back to normal."

Hammed Okikiola Oyelekan Transcend wrote:

"Massive project. The first dual standard gauge rail line in West Africa. The first to be started and completed by the same administration since 1960. The biggest in terms of capacity in West Africa. This is a massive project. 156km."

Oluleye Omolokun said:

"Govt of hypocrites, all the uncountable trucks are off the roads of Apapa now just because president is around."

President Buhari's interview

In other news, President Buhari on Thursday, June 10, featured in an exclusive interview on The Morning Show Special of Arise TV.

A brief statement posted on the official Facebook page of the presidency, Aso Rock Villa, had earlier urged all Nigerians to watch the interview on all Arise News platforms.

The statement read:

"Today, June 10, 2021 at 8am, President Muhammadu Buhari will feature in an exclusive interview on The Morning Show Special of Arise News.

"Watch on all Arise News platforms."

