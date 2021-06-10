- Popular Nigerian music mogul, Don Jazzy, recently celebrated his colleague and former business partner, Dbanj, on his birthday

- Dbanj celebrated his 41st birthday on June 9, 2021, and Don Jazzy made sure to acknowledge the special occasion

- Taking to his Instagram story, the Mavin Record boss shared a special birthday message with Dbanj on his big day

Popular Nigerian celebrities, Don Jazzy and Dbanj, might no longer be business partners but they have still maintained a cordial relationship despite their falling out some years ago.

On June 9, 2021, top singer Dbanj celebrated his 41st birthday. One of those who celebrated him was his ex-business partner, Don Jazzy.

Numerous celebratory messages had poured in for the celebrant from fans and colleagues but Don Jazzy’s message stood out considering their falling out history.

Taking to social media via his verified Instagram page, Don Jazzy posted a photo of the celebrant on his story and accompanied it with a short birthday message.

Don Jazzy claimed to come with special greetings as he wished Bangalee a happy birthday.

Dbanj also acknowledged Don Jazzy’s message with a repost on his page.

See the screenshot below:

Nice one.

Source: Legit