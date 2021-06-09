- Top Nigerian singer, Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, clocked a new age on June 9, 2021

- To mark the occasion, the mother of one shared stunning photos of herself on social media via her Instagram page

- Sophia spoke on how much she had grown in the past year and how she spent a lot of time strengthening relationships

Popular Nigerian socialite, Sophia Momodu, recently turned a new age on June 9, 2021, and she made sure the special occasion did not pass by unnoticed.

Taking to her Instagram page, the socialite who happens to be singer Davido’s baby mama, shared gorgeous photos of herself online.

In the snaps, she made sure to showcase her beautiful melanin skin in the brown-themed photoshoot.

Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu, clocks new age. Photos: @thesophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

She looked like a young maiden in the garden as she was surrounded by lovely flowers in the photos. Sophia was wrapped in a simple brown-coloured mesh fabric and she was sporting a simple cornrow hairstyle.

However, the photos looked nothing but basic as she took things a step further by accessorising her hair and body with what appeared to be white plastic studs.

In the caption of the post, the mother of one explained how she had learned to strengthen relationships with her daughter, herself and with God.

She wrote:

“Over the past year I've spent a lot of time strengthening my relationships - with God, with my daughter, with myself... This new chapter is for Manifestations and Gratitude. Happy birthday to me."

See her post below:

Celebratory messages also poured in from fans for the celebrant. Read some of them below:

Delemomoduovation:

“Happy birthday my very dear SOPHIA... Have fun...”

Bolanle25__________:

“Happy birthday mama imade❤️❤️”

Elizabeth_elohor:

“Happy Birthday Sophie ”

Toluufolarin:

“Happy Birthday ”

Nice one.

Tonto Dikeh gifts Sophia a cake for being her birthday mate

A day before Sophia's birthday, Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh sent her a gift to celebrate her. Meanwhile, both women share the same birthday as Tonto clocked 36.

Sophia took to her Instagram Story to share a video showing the gift she got from the actress.

In the video, a cake carton with lovely flowers in it was spotted. A sticker showing the cake was from the actress was seen by the side of the cake.

Source: Legit Nigeria