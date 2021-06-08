If there is anything constant about fashion trends, it is definitely the fact that they always go full circle. Oftentimes, trends from 20 to 50 years ago find themselves making the trend list and this article focuses on one of them.

The corset trend is one fashion style that has made quite the comeback. Popular in the Victorian era which dates back to the 1800s, the style seems to have taken over the fashion scene - especially in Nigeria.

Some celebrities rocking the look. Photo credit: Mercy Aigbe, Symply Tacha, Ifunanya Frances Ukpabia

Source: Instagram

As with any other trend, some of our favourite celebrities have rocked this evolving style trend which focuses on accentuating the female silhouette.

One of the beautiful things about the corset trend is the modern twist fashion lovers have added to.

Although commonly known as a frequent asoebi style these days, the corset look goes beyond conventional lacey dresses as haute couture tops and dresses seem to be stealing the show these days.

The corset look is versatile and Legit.ng has compiled four different ways to rock it.

Check them out below:

1. Owambe ready

2. Date night with le boo!

3. Regal for the red carpet

4. Brunch with the girls

Giving special attention to this look because it explains just how versatile the corset is.

Here, fashion blogger, Fikkypearl wears her corset over a shirt and it is giving us major rocker chic vibes!

5. For the modest and classy woman (perfect for church)

Source: Legit.ng