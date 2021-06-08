- Some APC members have claimed Governor Buni of Yobe state plotting to resign his position in a bid to emerge as the party's substantive national chairman

- The party members whose names were not disclosed insinuated that Buni's plot was the reason behind the delay of the party's congress

- However, Governor Buni has, through his media aide, denied plotting to resign, describing the claim as "a blatant lie"

Damaturu, Yobe - There are speculations that Mai Mala Buni, the governor of Yobe state, is planning to resign his position in a bid to emerge as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), ThisDay has reported.

Governor Buni who is currently the chairman of the ruling party's national caretaker committee is scheduled to end his second term as Yobe's number one citizen in 2023.

Mai Mala Buni, the governor of Yobe state, has denied planning to resign his position in a bid to contest for the APC's national chairmanship. Photo credit: Hon Mai Mala Buni

The newspaper added that Governor Buni’s alleged ambition may have stopped the caretaker committee from announcing dates for national and states congresses to usher in new party leadership.

Sources familiar with the development were cited as claiming that Buni was plotting to resign his position as governor and join the race for the party’s national chairman.

Governor Buni reacts

Meanwhile, Governor Buni has reportedly denied the alleged plan to resign his position as governor to become the substantive chairman of the APC.

His media aide, Mamman Mohammed, said he already has a job, and he is not looking for another one.

His words:

“It is a blatant lie; it is just a fabrication. The governor has a job, which he’s doing and he is not looking for any other job."

Mohammed said the task given to Governor Buni is to build a viable and vibrant APC, organise a successful congress and convention and hand over the party to the newly elected officials, Arise TV reported.

More governors to dump PDP for APC, Ganduje claims

Meanwhile, amid the internal wrangling in the APC, the governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje, has claimed that more governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would soon join the ruling party.

Ganduje on Sunday, June 6, claimed the governors have expressed willingness to defect to the ruling party as APC's internal democracy is allegedly waxing stronger.

He disclosed this while hosting members of APC membership registration/revalidation appeals committee, led by Alhaji Faruk Aliyu at the governor’s lodge in Asokoro, Abuja.

