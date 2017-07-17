South East states in Nigeria: List, map, languages spoken and more

The Federal Republic of Nigeria is a West African country known as The Giant of Africa. It has the highest population on the continent. In the past, the country was divided into regions. Today, it is divided into multiple states and one federal territory. Discover the South East states in Nigeria today and learn more about them.

Nigeria comprises 36 states and one federal territory. There are five South East states in Nigeria, and here are all the important details about them.

South East states in Nigeria

The population of South East Nigeria is about 22 million people. The region stretches across the states of Abia, Imo, Anambra, Ebonyi, and Enugu. Did you know this part of Nigeria is commonly known as Igboland?

States in South East Nigeria

How many states are there in South East Nigeria? There are five in South East Nigeria. Below are their names and more about them.

State Capital Area in square kilometres Abia Umuahia 6,320 Anambra Awka 4,844 Ebonyi Abakaliki 5,935 Enugu Enugu 7,161 Imo Owerri 5,530

Facts about Abia

Below are interesting facts about Abia State.

It was created in 1991 from part of Imo.

Its capital is Umuahia, and its major commercial city is Aba.

It has 17 local government areas.

The name Abia was created as an acronym for the four most densely populated areas in the state, i.e., Aba, Bende, Isuikwuato, and Afikpo.

95% of the population is Igbo/ Ibo.

Crude oil and gas production are the main activities in the area, and they contribute over 39% of the state's gross domestic product.

The region has four universities and two tertiary hospitals.

Facts about Anambra

Check out these interesting facts about Anambra.

The name Anambra is the anglicised version of Oma Mbala , the native name of the Anambra River.

, the native name of the Anambra River. It was created in 1976 from part of East Central State.

Its capital is Awka, and Onitsha, Nnewi, and Ekwulobia are its largest commercial and industrial hubs.

Light Of The Nation is the state's theme.

Anambra is the eighth most populated state in the country, and 98% of its population is made up of Igbo/ Ibo people.

Anambra State has the lowest poverty rate in the country and is rich in natural gas, crude oil, ceramic, bauxite, and arable soil.

A close-up of cassava root crops. Photo: pexels.com, @Daniel Dan

Facts about Ebonyi

Below is a collection of quick facts about Ebonyi.

Ebonyi was created from parts of both Enugu and Abia states.

Abakaliki is its capital, and other major townships are Edda, Unwana, Onueke, and Afikpo.

It is a leading producer of potatoes, rice, yam, cassava, beans, and maize in the country.

It is called The Salt of the Nation because of its extensive salt deposits at the Uburu and Okposi salt lakes.

The government is currently promoting poultry and egg production.

Facts about Enugu

Enugu is the 29th largest in area and 22nd most populous area in the country. Here are more fast facts about Enugu.

Enugu was created in 1991 from part of the old Anambra State.

The main cities in the state are Enugu, Agbani, Awgu, Udi, Oji-River, and Nsukka. Enugu is the capital.

It consists of 17 local government areas.

The state is predominantly rural and agrarian.

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Nigeria's first indigenous university, is located in the state.

Facts about Imo

The state of Imo occupies the area between the lower River Niger and the upper and middle Imo River. Here are quick facts about it.

It was formed in 1976, and Owerri is its capital and largest city.

Besides Owerri, the major towns in the state are Isu, Oguta, Okigwe, Orlu, Ngor Okpala, Atta Ikeduru, Omuma, Akokwa, Mbaise, Awo-Omamm, Mbano, Mbaitoli, Orsu, Mbieri, Izombe, Ohaji/Egbema, Orodo, Mgbidi, Nkwerre, and Ubulu.

98% of the people are from the Igbo community.

Crude oil, natural gas, zinc, and lead are the primary natural resources in Imo.

The economy of Imo mainly depends on agriculture and commerce.

Which states are in South East Nigeria?

The five states in this part of the country are Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo.

Which region is South East in Nigeria?

South East Nigeria is the region commonly known as Igboland. The map of South East states in Nigeria shows the region comprises the states of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo.

Which states are in South South Nigeria?

The South-South part of the country is made up of the states of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, and Rivers.

Who are the people of southeastern Nigeria?

The Igbo or Ibo are the people who predominantly occupy the southeastern part of the country. As a result, the region is commonly known as Igboland.

There are five South East states in Nigeria. They are mainly occupied by the Igbo. This region is known for agriculture and commercial and trading activities.

