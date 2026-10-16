The Vatican released the first photos of Pope Leo XIV since his lung cancer surgery, showing him celebrating Mass at Gemelli Hospital in Rome

Doctors confirmed steady improvement in the 71-year-old pope's recovery, saying he can carry out his daily activities completely on his own

Pope Leo XIV called Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone, expressing concern over the humanitarian situation in Oleshky, Ukraine

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The Vatican has released the first photographs of Pope Leo XIV following his lung cancer surgery, showing the American-born pontiff celebrating Mass at a small chapel inside Gemelli Hospital in Rome.

Legit.ng reports that Pope Leo entered the Agostino Gemelli University Policlinic in Rome on Tuesday to have a nodule removed from his lung.

Pope Leo plans a Sunday Angelus appearance, while preparations continue for his November South America trip. Photo credit: @VaticanNews

Source: Twitter

The images show the 71-year-old pope dressed in green vestments and standing at an altar.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Pope Leo presided over the liturgy alone.

Bruni said Pope gave Communion to medical staff and Vatican gendarmes who were present, and delivered a homily.

As reported by CBS News, Bruni made this known in a statement issued on Friday, October 16, 2026.

During the homily, the pope thanked the medical personnel for their care and their closeness to vulnerable patients, including himself.

Earlier in the week, Leo had a portion of his right lung removed and received a lung cancer diagnosis.

Doctors said on Friday that tests had confirmed "steady improvement" in his condition.

A medical update signed by his personal physician, Dr. Luigi Carbone, and the head of thoracic surgery at Gemelli, Dr. Stefano Margaritora, noted: "His post-operative recovery allows him to carry out his normal daily activities completely on his own."

He is expected to remain at the hospital until October 20.

By Thursday, Leo had already resumed a limited amount of work, including reading documents and co-celebrating Mass. He also met with Archbishop Paolo Rudelli, undersecretary of state.

Pope Leo calls Putin over Ukraine crisis

On Friday, the Vatican said Leo spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone. During the call, he "expressed his deep concern about the grave humanitarian situation in the city of Oleshky" in Ukraine and called for a ceasefire to allow food and medical aid to reach the area, as well as the safe evacuation of civilians.

"The Holy Father reaffirmed the Holy See's commitment to promoting dialogue and peace," the Vatican said.

Leo also held separate meetings at the hospital with Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, the dean of the College of Cardinals, and Cardinal Baldassare Reina, the vicar general of the Diocese of Rome.

The Vatican has confirmed that Leo will make his first public appearance on Sunday to deliver the traditional noontime Angelus prayer. Previous popes who were treated at Gemelli delivered the Angelus from a balcony on the hospital's 10th floor.

South America trip and get-well messages

Questions had surrounded Leo's planned November 6 to 17 trip to Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru following his diagnosis.

However, the Vatican on Friday published a list of journalists accredited to travel on the papal plane, a sign that preparations for the journey are continuing.

The Vatican also shared photographs of handwritten get-well notes sent to Leo from young patients in Gemelli's paediatric oncology ward. A seven-year-old named Angelo, who had spent 36 days on the 10th floor, wrote: "My mother and I pray for you every night. Get well soon."

A university-aged patient named Giorgia wrote to Leo in English, telling him:

"When I heard on the news about you and your situation, I felt it a thousand times harder, because in some ways we're going through the same thing, and it made me feel closer to you. I pray to God that we both heal and I ask you to pray for me, too."

Pope Leo breaks silence after lung cancer surgery

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pope Leo broke his silence after undergoing a 90-minute lung surgery at Rome's Gemelli University Hospital

Doctors removed the entire lower lobe of his right lung and confirmed a diagnosis of adenocarcinoma during the procedure.

World leaders and church officials from Argentina, Peru and Uruguay have responded to the news of his operation.

Source: Legit.ng