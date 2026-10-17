Qatar Publishes What Workers Are Entitled to If They Work on Rest Days
- Qatar's labour law sets out specific compensation rules for employees who work on their weekly rest day
- Workers who give up their rest day are entitled to either a replacement day off or extra pay under Article 75
- The law specifies the exact pay rate workers must receive if they choose financial compensation over a day off
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Workers in Qatar who are required to report to work on their weekly rest day are legally entitled to compensation under Article 75 of the country's labour law.
According to the provision, an employee who works on what would normally be a rest day must receive one of two forms of compensation from their employer: either a replacement day off in lieu of the day worked, or a financial settlement.
What the law says on rest day pay
If a worker opts for financial compensation rather than a substitute day off, the employer must pay at least 150% of the employee's normal daily wage for that day.
Alternatively, if the worker is given another day off as a replacement, they are still entitled to their regular pay for the rest day worked, with no deduction.
The rules mean that no employer in Qatar is permitted to require a worker to give up a weekly rest day without providing either adequate time off or a wage premium as compensation.
Why this matters for workers in Qatar
Qatar is home to a large migrant workforce, with many employees in sectors such as construction, hospitality, and domestic services working irregular schedules. Understanding rest day entitlements under Article 75 is particularly relevant for workers whose contracts may not spell out these rights in full detail.
Workers who believe their employer has failed to comply with this provision can approach Qatar's Ministry of Labour to file a complaint or seek clarification on their rights under the law.
Documents private sector workers need in Qatar
Legit.ng earlier reported that Qatar has outlined the exact paperwork private sector employees must produce before they can bring relatives into the country on a Family Residence Visa.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.