Qatar's labour law sets out specific compensation rules for employees who work on their weekly rest day

Workers who give up their rest day are entitled to either a replacement day off or extra pay under Article 75

The law specifies the exact pay rate workers must receive if they choose financial compensation over a day off

Workers in Qatar who are required to report to work on their weekly rest day are legally entitled to compensation under Article 75 of the country's labour law.

According to the provision, an employee who works on what would normally be a rest day must receive one of two forms of compensation from their employer: either a replacement day off in lieu of the day worked, or a financial settlement.

Qatar labour law protects workers by ensuring compensation or a substitute rest day when employees work on their weekly rest day. Photo credit: AlZayyat/Getty

Source: UGC

What the law says on rest day pay

If a worker opts for financial compensation rather than a substitute day off, the employer must pay at least 150% of the employee's normal daily wage for that day.

Alternatively, if the worker is given another day off as a replacement, they are still entitled to their regular pay for the rest day worked, with no deduction.

The rules mean that no employer in Qatar is permitted to require a worker to give up a weekly rest day without providing either adequate time off or a wage premium as compensation.

Why this matters for workers in Qatar

Qatar is home to a large migrant workforce, with many employees in sectors such as construction, hospitality, and domestic services working irregular schedules. Understanding rest day entitlements under Article 75 is particularly relevant for workers whose contracts may not spell out these rights in full detail.

Workers who believe their employer has failed to comply with this provision can approach Qatar's Ministry of Labour to file a complaint or seek clarification on their rights under the law.

Documents private sector workers need in Qatar

Legit.ng earlier reported that Qatar has outlined the exact paperwork private sector employees must produce before they can bring relatives into the country on a Family Residence Visa.

Source: Legit.ng