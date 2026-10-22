A Turkish fan publicly called out Victor Osimhen after the Nigerian striker's interview following Galatasaray's 4-2 Champions League win over Lille

Osimhen scored and won Man of the Match against his former club, then fired a bold message at his critics about his mentality and place among football's best

The Turkish fan warned Osimhen that his behaviour towards teammates could cost him his place at the club

Victor Osimhen has drawn sharp criticism from a Turkish fan after the Galatasaray striker gave an outspoken interview following his side's 4-2 UEFA Champions League victory over Lille on Wednesday, October 21.

The 26-year-old Nigerian forward scored in the match and was named Man of the Match, making the win particularly personal as Lille was his former club.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen scored Galatasaray's fourth goal in a 4-2 Champions League win at Lille on Wednesday. Photo by Franco Arland

Source: Getty Images

The result also handed Galatasaray their first Champions League win of the current season.

Osimhen fires back at critics

In the post-match interview, Osimhen spoke in strong terms about the mental drive behind his performances and why he considers himself one of the best strikers in the world, SportBlits reports.

"I come from a place where I'm not afraid. I don't fear difficulties," he said.

The Galatasaray striker also pushed back at anyone who has questioned his technical ability, insisting that his game speaks for itself.

"No one can tell me how to sprint, how to play, how to score goals — I already do these things, and that's why I'm one of the world's best strikers," Osimhen added.

The Nigerian forward has spent time at Lille, Napoli and now Galatasaray, building a reputation as one of Europe's most dangerous attackers.

His performance against Lille further cemented that standing, coming as it did against a side that knows him well.

Turkish fan issues warning to Osimhen

However, not everyone was impressed by the interview.

Turkish fan Aytek Aşıkoğlu took to X to call out Osimhen's attitude, describing it as arrogance and warning the striker that his behaviour towards teammates could have consequences.

"Look at that arrogance.. They wouldn't just teach you a lesson, they'd school even your God if you crossed them, and if you don't listen, they'd ship you off like Luis Enrique did to Mbappé, superstar or not," Aşıkoğlu wrote.

He went further, questioning Osimhen's conduct on the pitch.

"There you're waving your arms around at players who pour their hearts and souls into it, giving everything they've got, and you're getting kids sent off the pitch. Shameless, no wonder you're not on elite teams," he added.

The criticism suggests that despite Osimhen's strong form, his demeanour remains a point of contention for some supporters at the club.

Osimhen's tecord-breaking run in Europe

On the pitch, the numbers back up Osimhen's confidence.

He has now scored 14 goals in all European competitions for Galatasaray, moving past former Czech striker Milan Baros, who held the previous club record with 12 goals, to become Galatasaray's all-time leading foreign scorer in European football.

The milestone adds weight to his claim of being among the world's elite forwards, even as the debate over his personality continues to divide opinion both inside Turkey and beyond.

Osimhen stirs controversy with comments

Legit.ng previously reported about Osimhen’s return to scoring form, as the Galatasaray striker ended a four-match drought with a goal against Lille in the UEFA Champions League.

The strike came against his former club and was his first in the competition this season. After the match, Osimhen hit back at critics, saying his roots had made him fearless and declaring himself “one of the very best strikers in the world”.

Source: Legit.ng