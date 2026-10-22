Victor Osimhen scored Galatasaray's fourth goal and won man of the match as his side beat Lille 4-2 in the Champions League

The Nigerian striker had faced growing criticism from fans and the media over his on-pitch form and attitude in recent weeks

Osimhen responded sharply to his detractors after the final whistle, addressing talk about his performances head-on

Victor Osimhen has hit out at his critics after breaking his goal drought in his fourth game since returning from a one-month injury spell.

Osimhen scored Galatasaray’s fourth goal against his former club LOSC Lille, but was a constant threat through the night, earning him the man-of-the-match award.

Victor Osimhen delivered a fiery message to his critics. Photo by Franco Arland.

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles forward has been under immense pressure from the media and fans lately, with many questioning his on-pitch attitude.

Osimhen fires back at his critics

The striker had strong words for his critics after the 4-2 win over Lille, making it clear that things are not just going his way, he makes efforts.

His full comments below via Le Marca:

“Most of the time, it always happens like this, not just to me, but so many players. I try to do my best, most of the time the game doesn't go the way I want, not just for me but for the team, but this doesn't make me nervous.

“I came from a place where I'm not scared of challenges, I face anything as I want to face them and I play my ball as I know how to play. Nobody can tell me how to make this run, how to play my ball, how to score this goal.

“This is the kind of thing I do, this is why I'm here, this is the reason why I'm one of the very best strikers in the world.

“So for me, these things don't even get to me. The people who try to attach me into these conversations, they actually don't really know me, because I care less about many of these talks, it doesn't even move me. I'm focusing on doing my job, trying to help the team.

“If the game goes my way, if it goes the team's way, so be it, if it doesn't go my way, if it doesn't go the team's way, we keep it moving, we keep on working hard.

“This is not about me, the club is bigger than any player, this is about the team, the collective effort of the team, so I don't really care about these things, it doesn't even bother me, I have too many things to actually worry about, not these types of talks.”

Up next for Galatasaray is the intercontinental derby against Fenerbahce, before another Champions League game against VfB Stuttgart.

Osimhen speaks after Galatasaray win

Legit.ng previously reported that Victor Osimhen spoke with admiration about Lille fans and wished them all the best for the rest of the season.

The striker who scored his first goal in the UEFA Champions League this season expressed satisfaction at being able to help Galatasaray win three points.

Source: Legit.ng