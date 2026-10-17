Nigerian striker Akor Adams scored the winning goal as Venezia claimed their first Serie A victory since returning to the top flight

Goalkeeper Filip Stankovic also played a key role in the win, producing a crucial save to deny Kevin de Bruyne from the penalty spot

Adams praised the club's supporters and revealed what head coach Davide Nicola told the squad ahead of the match

Nigerian forward Akor Adams has sent a heartfelt message to Venezia supporters after his 49th-minute goal proved enough to hand the club a 1-0 victory over Napoli in Serie A, delivering their first three points since returning to the Italian top flight from Serie B.

The win carried enormous weight for a side that had been struggling since earning promotion, and the scenes inside the stadium reflected the relief and joy shared between the players and their fans.

Akor Adams during Venezia's win over Napoli. Photo by Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

Adams was not alone in his heroics. As noted by Sofascore, goalkeeper Filip Stankovic also drew widespread praise after making a decisive penalty save to deny Kevin de Bruyne and protect the slender lead, proving crucial to the final result.

Adams sends message to Venezia fans

Speaking after the match, Adams made a point of recognising the supporters who had stood by the team through a difficult spell.

“Our fans are truly very important. They have suffered alongside us, and we need their energy. We will give our all in every match, for them too,” he said via Venezia official website.

The striker also shed light on the preparation that shaped the performance, crediting head coach Davide Nicola for laying out a clear tactical plan before kick-off.

“He asked us to work on the intensity of our play and gave us clear instructions, focusing on collective work in the defensive phase and during transitions to help us move into the attacking phase,” Adams added.

The victory marks a significant turning point for Venezia as they look to build momentum and stabilise their position in Italy's top division following their return from the second tier.

Why Adams joined Venezia

Legit.ng previously reported why Akor Adams joined Venezia after fans began questioning the striker’s move to the newly promoted team.

The striker admitted that money was not his motivation, contrary to the popular notion on social media, but instead he wants to be part of the project.

Source: Legit.ng