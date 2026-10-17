Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel shared his three Premier League matchday 7 predictions on the Obi One Podcast

Mikel backed Chelsea to win away at Everton, Leeds United to beat Manchester United, and Nottingham Forest to earn a point

Mikel's podcast partner Chris McHardy made his own picks, including wins for Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has made three bold Premier League predictions for matchday seven, sharing his picks on the Obi One Podcast alongside his co-host Chris McHardy.

The weekend's fixtures feature a packed schedule, with Chelsea opening matchday seven on the road against Everton. Leeds United host Manchester United on Sunday in what promises to be one of the most-watched games of the round.

Mikel Obi predicts Premier League matchday 7 matches. Photo by Eamonn M McCormack.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal travel to Nottingham Forest, while Liverpool head to London to face Brentford. Manchester City take on Ipswich Town, Newcastle host Aston Villa, and Tottenham welcome Coventry City.

Mikel Obi predicts Premier League games

Mikel in a video shared on Instagram, chose Chelsea to win their away fixture at Hill Dickinson Stadium against Everton, Leeds United to defeat Manchester United at home, and Nottingham Forest to take at least a point from their clash with Arsenal at the City Ground.

Mikel's three selections reflect his confidence in Chelsea's ability to perform away from home, Leeds to capitalise on their home advantage against a struggling Manchester United side, and Forest to hold firm against an Arsenal team visiting the City Ground.

McHardy took a different approach with his predictions, tipping Fulham to beat Hull City and Tottenham Hotspur to secure their first Premier League win of the season against Coventry City. He also backed Brighton and Hove Albion to get the better of Crystal Palace in the south London derby.

Mysterious cat predicts Everton vs Chelsea

Legit.ng previously reported that Nimbus Pronos predicted the outcome of the Premier League match between Everton and Chelsea on Saturday.

The famous cat backs Xabi Alonso's side to snap Everton’s unbeaten start to the Premier League season, and they must overcome odds to do so.

Source: Legit.ng