Paris 2024: Nigeria’s D’Tigress Bow Out on a High After Losing to US

D'Tigress have ended their journey at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after losing to USA in the quarterfinal

The Nigerian Women's basketball team gave their counterparts from the United States a tough fight

D'Tigress bow out of Paris after making history as the first African women's basketball team to go past the group stage at the summer games

The Nigerian national women's basketball team D'Tigress have crashed out of the Paris 2024 Olympics after losing to their United States counterparts in the quarterfinal.

D’Tigress put up a good fight on Wednesday night but were stopped by world No.1 USA in a highly entertaining fixture.

Coach Rena Wakama masterminded the Nigerians' massive improvement at this year's summer games.

D'Tigress are out of Paris 2024 Olympics after losing to the USA in the Women's basketball quarterfinal. Photo: DAMIEN MEYER.

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian girls defeated Australia and Canada in the preliminary rounds, becoming the first African team to qualify for the quarterfinal.

They lost by 14 points to the United States in the quarterfinal with a final score of 74-88.

Leadership reports that Team USA made it their 59th straight Olympic win en route to an eighth consecutive gold medal.

Prior to this year's Olympics, Nigeria, the top-ranked African side and number 12 overall-ranked team in the world, hoped to cause yet another upset at the Paris Games.

However, the Americans proved too strong and experience counted throughout the encounter, but the Africans were outstanding in the final quarter, winning by a 12-point margin.

Nigeria vs USA result

1st Quarter: 17:26

2nd Quarter: 16:26

3rd Quarter: 15:24

4th Quarter: 26:12

