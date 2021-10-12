Anthony Joshua had hit out at Tyson Fury back in 2017 when the Briton told his compatriot to get fit having branded him ‘fat’

Joshua was criticised by fans, as well as Fury, after he appeared to have delayed his unification bout with the then WBC champion Deontay Wilder

Joshua’s old post is currently making the rounds on social media following the Gypsy King’s win over Bronze Bomber last Saturday

A social media post by Anthony Joshua back in 2017 is currently being ripped up following Tyson Fury’s sensational win over Deontay Wilder in an intense WBC title bout on Saturday, GiveMeSport reports.

The old post is circulating on the internet yet again as AJ faced backlash from fans, as well as Fury, after he appeared to have delayed his unification bout with then WBC champion Deontay Wilder or WBO champion Joseph Parker.

The Gypsy King blasted fellow Briton claiming he had struggled to fight Carlos Takam which he won via 10th-round TKO to retain his heavyweight titles, and Joshua clearly didn’t take his comments lightly.

Anthony Joshua trolled over 2017 post against Tyson Fury.

Source: Getty Images

In retaliating, AJ directed his message to Fury when he wrote:

“& @Tyson_Fury get fit you fat f***.”

This was at the time Fury had taken a hiatus from boxing due to struggles with his mental health and consequently gaining weight following his win against Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

However, fans are now pointing out the irony behind the post after seeing the remarkable success Fury has achieved since then, whereas Joshua has arguably struggled in the ring, losing on two separate occasions to Andy Ruiz Jr and then Oleksandr Usyk.

Wilder released from hospital

Meanwhile, following his 11th Round knockout loss to Tyson Fury on Saturday, Deontay Wilder who was taken to the hospital has now been released with a fractured right hand.

It was his second consecutive loss to Fury, but the trilogy bout was more brutal as desperate Wilder failed to recapture the WBC title from the Briton.

But the Bronze Bomber should also be credited for putting up a good fight as he also dropped the Gypsy King twice on the night in the fourth round.

The American seems to have suffered a hairline fracture in his right digitus medius while he landed heavy punches on opponent.

Fury hits Las Vegas nightclub after win over Wilder

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Gypsy King celebrated his epic win over Deontay Wilder in style as he was spotted at a night club hours after victory over the Bronze Bomber.

Following the intense battle which saw Fury retain his WBA title, fans would have expected the Briton to return to his hotel room to relax.

But the 33-year-old was spotted without a top as he was in the spotlight at the Hakkasan nightclub, next to the MGM Grand where he defeated Wilder.

