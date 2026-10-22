A political commentary platform warned Benue residents against backing a coalition formed to oppose Governor Hyacinth Alia in the 2027 election

The-Sam-Agwa-Observatory described the emerging alliance as a grouping of aggrieved political interests without a clear development agenda

The platform urged voters to demand concrete governance proposals from politicians seeking to remove Alia from office

Markurdi, Benue state - A political commentary platform, The-Sam-Agwa-Observatory, has urged Benue state residents to be cautious about throwing their support behind a political coalition working to unseat Governor Hyacinth Alia ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

In a commentary published on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, the platform argued that the emerging alliance appeared to be held together by political grievances and the desire to reclaim lost influence, rather than any shared vision for the state's future.

The-Sam-Agwa-Observatory urges Benue residents to scrutinise the agenda of the emerging coalition opposing Governor Hyacinth Alia. Photo credit: @HyacinthAlia

Source: Twitter

The commentary, titled *"Benue Guber 2027: When Strange Bedfellows Unite Against Hope,"* challenged the coalition to spell out what it stood for beyond its opposition to Alia.

Benue 2027: Group Questions Coalition's Agenda

The platform acknowledged that alliances between former political rivals are a normal feature of democratic politics, but insisted that such groupings must be open about their goals and present practical ideas for governance.

It argued that opposing an incumbent was not, on its own, a sufficient basis for forming a political coalition. Any credible alliance, the platform said, should offer a clear policy direction and a development programme that speaks to the real needs of Benue communities.

The commentary described the coalition as an alliance of aggrieved interests and suggested its members were united primarily by hostility to Alia, rather than by any shared programme. It noted, however, that it did not name the specific politicians or groups it was referring to.

2027 Election Should Focus on Alternatives

While the platform stopped short of dismissing all criticism of Alia's administration, it maintained that dissatisfaction with the governor should not automatically push voters towards a coalition whose members may hold very different political interests.

It said any critique of the administration should be grounded in governance concerns and backed by alternative proposals that could realistically address the state's challenges.

The platform called on Benue residents to ask politicians seeking Alia's removal to clearly explain the policies and programmes they would pursue in government. It said the governor's record should be assessed fairly and compared with what opposition figures were actually offering.

The commentary added that the 2027 election should centre on economic opportunities and inclusive development, particularly for communities it described as neglected, rather than on the personal rivalries of political elites.

It concluded that if continuity under Alia offered the stronger prospect for Benue's future, the governor deserved consideration for another term. It also cautioned residents against supporting political alliances solely on the strength of their opposition to the incumbent, arguing that a coalition's credibility should be judged by its intentions, policy proposals and capacity to deliver.

Benue Governor Pushes for Community-Based Security

In other news, Governor Alia has called on all tiers of government and community structures across Nigeria to adopt coordinated approaches to tackling insecurity. Alia warned that military deployments alone cannot deliver lasting peace.

The Benue state governor made the remarks at the New Banquet Hall, Government House, Makurdi, while delivering a welcome address at the North-Central Regional Security Summit.

Source: Legit.ng