The NDC Cross River State Chairman, Goddie Archibong Akpama, denied being a member of the APC or its Cross River State Campaign Council

A website listed a "Mr Goddy Akpama" under the Chieftaincy Affairs category of a purported APC Cross River State Campaign Council directory

Akpama and the NDC Cross River State chapter demanded the immediate removal of the listing and a public clarification from those responsible

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Cross River State has rejected the appearance of its State Chairman's name on a website presenting itself as the All Progressives Congress (APC) Cross River State Campaign Council Directory.

In a statement signed by Goddie A. Akpama himself and the NDC Cross River State Publicity Secretary, Comrade Cletus Amawu, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, the party said the listing on the site hosted at apc2027.netlify.app was false and must be corrected without delay.

NDC rejects inclusion of its Cross River chairman in APC campaign list Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg, @NigeriaNDCHQ

Source: Twitter

The directory entry in question identifies a "Mr Goddy Akpama" under the Chieftaincy Affairs category of the APC council. The NDC said the name is misspelt and that the individual referenced, Goddie Archibong Akpama, has no membership or affiliation with the APC at any level.

NDC demands removal of listing

The statement described the publication as "both misleading and unacceptable," warning that it could confuse the public and damage Akpama's political standing within the NDC. The party raised the possibility that "disgruntled individuals" may have arranged the listing to embarrass or politically compromise him.

The statement read:

"Attempts to associate him with the APC through questionable online publications will not alter his political identity or derail his assignment."

The NDC called on those who compiled, hosted or shared the directory to explain how the name was included and to issue a public correction promptly.

Akpama's Role in the NDC

As State Chairman of the NDC in Cross River State, Akpama is said to be actively working to build the party's structures in the state and advance its political objectives, including supporting Peter Obi's participation in the 2027 general elections through the NDC platform.

Peter Obi was ratified as the NDC's presidential candidate on May 29, 2026, following his resignation from the African Democratic Congress on May 2, 2026.

The NDC urged journalists, political stakeholders and party supporters to disregard the listing as any indication of Akpama's membership of the APC. The party said his full correct name is Goddie Archibong Akpama, not Goddy Akpama, and that this distinction is important in preventing further misrepresentation.

The APC had not issued any response to the NDC's statement as of the time this article was published.

See the full statement of the chairman on X here:

Kwankwaso receives former APC leader

Legit.ng earlier reported that a fresh wave of defections to the NDC hit on Saturday, October 11, 2026, as a former APC leader from Kumbotso LGA joined the party.

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the NDC's Vice Presidential Candidate, hosted the defecting official at his Kano residence.

A media aide to Kwankwaso shared a video of the event on X, signalling growing momentum for the NDC ahead of 2027.

Source: Legit.ng