The Court of Appeal in Sokoto threw out Senator Sahabi Ya'u Kaura's challenge to a Federal High Court ruling on the Zamfara North APC senatorial primary

The appellate court rejected all arguments raised by the senator, including a challenge to the lower court's jurisdiction to hear the case

Dr Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, who alleged the primary was not properly conducted, welcomed the ruling as a victory for democracy

The Court of Appeal sitting in Sokoto has dismissed the appeal filed by Senator Sahabi Ya'u Kaura against a Federal High Court ruling on the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial primary election for Zamfara North Senatorial District, upholding an order for a fresh primary election in the district.

Counsel to the first respondent, Bello Galadi, confirmed the outcome to journalists shortly after the judgment was delivered in Sokoto on Tuesday. He said the court considered all the issues the senator raised and found none of them sufficient to overturn the lower court's decision.

Court of Appeal sacks Senator Sahabi Ya'u Kaura as APC candidate Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

APC Zamfara: All arguments rejected

Leadership reported that one of the key arguments Senator Kaura had brought before the Court of Appeal was that the Federal High Court in Gusau lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the case in the first place. The appellate court disagreed and affirmed the lower court's authority to hear and decide the matter.

The senator had also argued that the Federal High Court wrongly placed the burden of proof on him. The Court of Appeal rejected this position too, finding that the evidence already on record was enough to establish that the APC's own rules and guidelines had not been followed during the primary.

Galadi described the outcome as a win not just for his client but for the broader principle that no individual is above the law, regardless of political position. "This judgment has vindicated my client's decision to pursue the case, and it has sent a strong message to those who consider themselves above the law," he said.

APC Primary: Background to the dispute

Dr Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi had filed a case at the Federal High Court in Gusau, claiming that the APC primary election for Zamfara North was either not held at all or was marred by serious irregularities. The court ruled in his favour and directed that a fresh primary be conducted within 14 days. It was that ruling which Senator Kaura took to the Court of Appeal, but the appellate court has now backed the lower court's position in full.

Following Tuesday's decision, Dr Shinkafi called the ruling a victory for democracy and urged his supporters across Shinkafi, Birnin Magaji, Zurmi, and Kaura Namoda local government areas to keep pushing for fair political representation in the district.

Court of Appeal nullifies APC Zamfara North senatoral primary Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Court sacks APC senatorial candidate

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Federal High Court sitting in Gusau voided the APC primary election held for the Zamfara North Senatorial District.

Justice Hassan Dikko gave the ruling on Monday, August 31, after considering written addresses adopted by both the plaintiffs and defendants.

APC senatorial aspirant Dr Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi had filed the suit challenging the legality of the primary.

Source: Legit.ng