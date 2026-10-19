The Rivers State House of Assembly voted to reverse its earlier decision on the seats of three lawmakers loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara

The three affected lawmakers wrote letters dated October 16, 2026, pleading to be reinstated after their seats were declared vacant in 2025

The lawmakers said they never received notice that their suspension had been lifted, explaining their absence from House sittings

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Port Harcourt, Rivers State - The Rivers State House of Assembly has reversed its decision to declare the legislative seats of three lawmakers loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara vacant, restoring their membership to the House.

The affected legislators are Victor Oko-Jumbo, Sokari Goodboy Sokari, and Orubienimigha Timothy.

Rivers Assembly restores 3 lawmakers’ seats. Photo credit: @nyerishii

Source: Twitter

As reported by Channels Television, Speaker Martin Amaewhule read their reinstatement letters aloud during plenary before members debated and voted to reverse the seat-vacancy declaration.

How the lawmakers lost their seats

The path to Tuesday's reversal stretches back to the height of the political crisis in Rivers State. On October 30, 2023, the House suspended the three lawmakers on grounds of alleged misconduct.

Their suspension was lifted on December 20, 2023, following a peace meeting brokered by President Bola Tinubu between FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and Governor Fubara.

Despite the lifting of their suspension, the three legislators did not return to the chamber.

The House, citing their continued absence, declared their seats vacant on October 15, 2025, relying on Section 109(1)(e) of the Constitution, which allows the legislature to vacate the seat of any member who is absent from sittings without permission for a prescribed period.

The Assembly subsequently wrote to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct by-elections for the three constituencies.

Letters prompt debate and vote

In letters dated October 16, 2026, each of the three lawmakers individually explained that they were unaware their suspension had been lifted and that this ignorance of the correspondence was the reason they had not attended sittings. They asked the House to reconsider and restore their seats.

Amaewhule presented the letters to members at the plenary session.

After debate among lawmakers on the matter, the House voted in favour of rescinding its earlier decision, paving the way for the return of all three legislators to the chamber.

Rivers Assembly reinstates three lawmakers loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara. Photo credit: @Sir Sim Fubara

Source: Instagram

Wike visits Fubara ahead of 2027 elections

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike paid a visit to Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara at his Port Harcourt residence on Sunday, October 18, 2026.

The visit centred on reconciliation between Fubara's supporters and the Rainbow Coalition as Wike pushed for a united political front.

The meeting drew strong reactions from Nigerians who questioned whether Fubara would align with Wike and President Tinubu ahead of 2027.

Source: Legit.ng