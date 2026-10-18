FCT Minister Nyesom Wike paid a visit to Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara at his Port Harcourt residence on Sunday, October 18, 2026

The visit centred on reconciliation between Fubara's supporters and the Rainbow Coalition as Wike pushed for a united political front

The meeting drew strong reactions from Nigerians who questioned whether Fubara would align with Wike and President Tinubu ahead of 2027

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Port Harcourt, Rivers State - FCT Minister Nyesom Wike travelled to Port Harcourt on Sunday, October 18, 2026, to meet Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara at his residence, in what is understood to be an effort to patch up the long-running rift between their respective political camps.

The visit was aimed at finalising reconciliation talks between Fubara's supporters and the Rainbow Coalition, with Wike seeking to build a united front ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Nigerians question whether the meeting would lead Fubara to back Wike and President Tinubu. Photo credit: Nyesom Wike/Sir Sim Fubara

Source: Facebook

The Nigerian Affairs Journal posted the video of Wike's visit via its X handle @NigAffairs on Sunday, October 18, 2026.

The two politicians have had a tense relationship for some time, with Fubara's administration frequently clashing with allies loyal to Wike, the former Rivers State governor who now serves as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Reactions to Wike's visit to Fubara in Port Harcourt

The news quickly drew responses from Nigerians on X, with many sceptical about whether the reconciliation effort would succeed or translate into genuine political alignment.

@Oludamolala wrote:

"It will take a lot of persuasion and pleading for Fubara to support the President and Wike. He might have a soft spot for the President, but it won't be enough.

"Wike should be ready to fight alone, relying on the backing of his die-hard structures. Fubara will either support Obi or stay away completely. January is just around the corner."

@NNkwuaku addressed Fubara directly, writing:

"@SimFubaraKSC your weakling is annoying. You are a disgrace to manhood. Wike frustrated your government, stop your 2nd term ambition, and you still make out time to shine teeth with him? 'Tufia gi' I pity your loyalists whom you destroyed their political career."

@n_chidi offered different advice to the governor:

"Fubara, he that is down need fear no fall. Take your pound of flesh. You are the governor. Grow some balls; there's nothing left to lose."

@james4answers struck a defiant tone:

"I like the silence of the Gov. Wike; if you like, meet him 100 times, we shall support Atiku."

@Donmillitex questioned the minister's political influence:

"So this Man is the one to determine who governs River State smh."

@PedroAisosa kept his comment brief, writing:

"They should sha find something for Chijioke."

Wike questions Peter Obi's IDP camp visits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Wike questioned the motive behind Peter Obi's visits to IDP camps across the country.

Wike made the remarks at the Idoma Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Abuja on Thursday, October 15, 2026.

The minister also warned Nigerians against politicians who perform public acts of modesty to win votes ahead of 2027.

Source: Legit.ng