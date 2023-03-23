The lasted report from the ministry of communication and digital economy revealed Nigeria's cyberspace suffered over 3 million attacks

According to the minister of communication and digital economy, Prof Isa Pantami, the attacks were recorded during the gubernatorial elections

It was gathered that these attacks emanated from outside and within the country and were adequately intercepted by the federal government

FCT, Abuja - The minister of communication and digital economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, said the Nigerian cyberspace recorded 3,834,244 during the just-concluded governorship and state house of assembly election.

Prof Pantami disclosed this on Wednesday, March 22, via a statement made available to Legit.ng.

Prof Pantami said the recommendations made by the ministry of communications in the build-up to the elections helped impede imminent cyber attacks. Photo: Prof Isa Pantami

As contained in the statement, the minister revealed that these attacks were perpetrated within and outside the country.

He said:

"A total of 3,834,244 attacks were recorded, originating from both within and outside Nigeria."

It was gathered that the attempted attacks transpired between Friday, March 17, to Monday, March 20.

A breakdown of the attacks revealed that 1,046,896 attacks were recorded on Friday, March 17, 2023, 1,481,847 on Saturday, March 18, 2023, 327,718 on Sunday, March 19, 2023, and 977,783 on Monday, March 20, 2023.

Pantami, however, confirmed that the cyber attacks recorded were expected and that the ministry's monitoring team recorded lesser cyber attacks than it did in the presidential and national assembly polls.

As contained in the statement, he said:

"It is interesting to note that the activities of cyberthreat actors on the Nigerian cyberspace during the Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections are much lower than those during the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

"This is neither surprising nor unexpected as, Nigeria being Africa’s largest democracy, the Presidential and National Assembly elections are bound to attract much attention of everyone, including cyberthreat actors, than during the Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections."

The minister also expressed confidence that implementing some recommendations by the ministry helped impede imminent cyber-attacks during the election cycle.

