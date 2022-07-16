The people of Osun cannot wait for Saturday, July 16, the much-awaited date when they will use their PVCs to decide who will lead the state government for the next four years.

While the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has deployed sufficient armed officers to man strategy locations across the state before and during the entire electoral process, INEC on its part seems to be very ready for the D-Day.

Needless to say, the battle for the governorship seat will be majorly among Governor Gboyega Oyetola (APC), Ademola Adeleke (PDP), and Yusuf Lasun (Labour Party).

However, this is not to say that a young and vibrant politician like Akin Ogunbiyi of the Accord Party (AP) is a pushover when it comes to Osun politics.

In fact, recently, some APC leaders in the state diverted their attention from Oyetola and threw their weight behind Ogunbiyi, a move that threatens the governor's chances of victory in the election.

Whatever the case, for a lot of political observers, how each of these political parties will perform at the poll will be a test of their readiness for the 2023 general elections.