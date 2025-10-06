A young sickle cell patient has gone on social media with his painful and unusual prayer requests to God

The Nigerian youth begged God not to heal him of the ailment anymore and made another touching request

Many internet users were moved by the young man's heartfelt prayer and sent him words of encouragement

A Nigerian man living with sickle cell has cried out to God on TikTok.

The young man made public his painful and heartfelt prayer requests to God.

Sickle cell patient's painful prayer requests

In a TikTok post, the youth, with the handle @ntahboris, begged God not to heal him anymore of the ailment.

He also prayed that God would not take his mother before him, saying he would not survive if that happened. He wrote:

"Dear God don't heal me anymore.

"Just don't take my mum before me.

"I won't survive."

Via his handle, the young man creates content about his challenges and life as a sickle cell patient.

Watch his emotional video below:

People react to sickle cell patient's post

He_is_Max😎 said:

"Bro stop saying that your mum will love long I know it's hard for you that's the same it is for me to battling with ss is not easy 😔 but I thank God."

Bimkafi said:

"See you will never die any convenant of death over you is destroyed in the might mighty name of Jesus your mother too will see your own children in Jesus name oh God why am crying for stranger."

Always on point said:

"Habaaaaa that's too hash darling, no parents wish to leave before their child. God will heal you and take the pains away inj."

NOSF Warriors said:in

"You will long to declare the goodness of God and the healing hands of God will rest upon you and your Mum will also live long."

Amaka@3040 said:

"We are hoping for a day no one will be sick again and our creator Jehovah promised to resurrect our loved ones Isaiah 33:24 and John 5:28,29."

Rya's Secrets 🤫 said:

"You just made me think about my mom ,she is no more and il is very hard without her."

jennehlilianturay said:

"In the painful hands of sickle cell trait I have buried both Mum Dad and my elder brother who always give me his office medical so we won't have to pay for my treatment now I only have Jesus and my Three years old princess to live for am a walking talking testimony of God's goodness am so so greatfull for every day on earth."

Painful side of living with sickle cell

