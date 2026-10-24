Qatar's Ministry of Interior has outlined the cost of applying for a permanent residence card for foreign nationals

The fee structure covers entire family units, not just individual applicants, under a single payment arrangement

Applicants can monitor the progress of their application through an online tracking system on the ministry's website

For Nigerians and other Africans considering a long-term future in Qatar, the country's Ministry of Interior has released details on what it costs to apply for permanent residency, offering some clarity for those navigating the process.

The application process itself begins through the Ministry of Interior's website. In its current form, submission is only available online via the ministry's portal, though the platform is expected to expand to include Metrash2, Qatar's government services mobile application, at a later stage.

Qatar mentions application fee for foreigners seeking permanent residence card. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Once an application has been submitted, candidates are able to track its status online. By navigating through the "inquiries" section of the ministry's website, then selecting "residence services", followed by "permanent residence" and finally "application tracking", applicants can monitor where their case stands in real time.

Application fees for Qatar permanent residence

According to information published on the ministry's official portal, foreigners who wish to apply for a permanent residence card must pay a non-refundable application fee of QR 3,000. Crucially, this amount covers all members of the applicant's family, meaning a household does not need to pay separately per person. Payments are accepted only via debit or credit card.

Should an application be successful and receive final approval, a separate card issuance fee of QR 3,000 also becomes payable at that stage.

As for the supporting documents required, the ministry states that applicants will receive instructions through Metrash2 via text message, with prompts to attach the necessary paperwork to their submitted application.

The programme targets individuals with what the ministry describes as "special competencies" — broadly defined as technical, scientific, or administrative professions that serve the needs of the Qatari state.

For many Nigerians caught in the Japa wave and exploring options beyond Europe and North America, Gulf countries such as Qatar represent an increasingly visible alternative destination. Details such as these fees and procedures are likely to be of significant practical interest to those weighing their options.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng