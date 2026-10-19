The Hungarian government published conditions under which non-citizens can apply for preferential naturalisation after just three years of continuous residence

Applicants must meet a set of specific personal or legal circumstances, including marriage to a Hungarian citizen or having a child who holds Hungarian citizenship

Foreigners of Hungarian origin who can prove language knowledge are also eligible for the fast-track citizenship route under Hungarian law

The Hungarian government has outlined the conditions under which foreign nationals can qualify for preferential naturalisation after living continuously in Hungary for three years, significantly shorter than the standard residency requirement for citizenship.

Under Hungarian nationality law, a non-Hungarian citizen who has resided in the country for at least three consecutive years before submitting an application may be granted preferential naturalisation, provided they also meet several general conditions related to residence, a clean criminal record, livelihood, and public order.

Hungary reveals five conditions foreigners must meet for citizenship after three years. Photo credit: Alexi J. Rosenfeld

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Hungarian citizenship: Who can apply after 3 years

Beyond the general eligibility requirements, applicants must fall into at least one of the following categories to qualify for the fast-track route:

1. Has been married to a Hungarian citizen for at least three years, or the marriage ended due to the death of the spouse.

2. Has a minor child who holds Hungarian citizenship.

3. Has been adopted by a Hungarian citizen.

4. Has been recognised as a refugee by Hungarian authorities.

5. Is stateless.

The law also makes separate provision for two additional groups. A minor non-Hungarian child adopted by a Hungarian citizen can be granted preferential naturalisation upon request, provided basic eligibility conditions are met.

Hungarian-origin applicants

Separately, non-citizens who have an ancestor who was a Hungarian citizen, or whose Hungarian origin can otherwise be demonstrated, may also apply for preferential naturalisation without serving the standard residency period.

These applicants must prove their knowledge of the Hungarian language to qualify under this provision.

Hungary's preferential naturalisation route is intended to provide a quicker path to citizenship for individuals with close ties to the country, whether through family, heritage, or legal protection status.

Legit.ng reported that Hungary had published nine categories of foreigners who cannot bring their family members to live with them in the country.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Hungary had explained how long foreigners must live in the country to qualify for citizenship.

Conditions for Hungarian citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Hungary had shared five conditions foreigners must satisfy to be eligible for its citizenship by naturalisation.

The law sets out these five requirements as cumulative, meaning an applicant must satisfy every one of them rather than just a selection.

The eight-year continuous residency requirement is among the most demanding, and applicants must ensure their stay in Hungary was uninterrupted during that period.

Source: Legit.ng