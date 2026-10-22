Saudi Arabia's Gifted Residency permit targets sports, cultural, and artistic talents seeking to live and work in the country

The Saudi government confirmed that holders of the Gifted Residency can bring specific family members with them to the kingdom

Saudi Arabia published the full details of the Gifted Residency product, including who qualifies and what the permit covers

Saudi Arabia has published the names of three categories of relatives that foreign talents can bring into the kingdom under its Gifted Residency permit, a special programme designed to attract sports, cultural, and artistic professionals.

The Saudi government outlined the family inclusion rules as part of the broader Gifted Residency product details published on the country's Premium Residency portal in 2026.

Saudi Arabia names three family members foreign talent can bring under special residency. Photo credit: Win McNamee

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for Saudi Arabia's Gifted Residency?

The permit is open to individuals with demonstrated talent in sports, culture, or the arts.

Saudi Arabia says the programme is intended to draw skilled creatives and performers into its professional and cultural environment, allowing the country to benefit from knowledge exchange while giving talented foreigners a platform to grow within the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia Gifted Residency: Which relatives can come along?

According to the Saudi government, Gifted Residency holders are permitted to bring the following family members with them:

1. Parents.

2. Spouses.

3. Children under the age of 25.

The inclusion of parents is a notable feature of the permit, as many residency schemes in the Gulf region typically restrict family sponsorship to spouses and minor children only.

Legit.ng reported that Saudi Arabia had listed three categories of talented foreigners who qualify for its gifted residence permit.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Saudi Arabia had published the cost of its five-year gifted residence permit for foreigners.

Conditions for Saudi Arabia Gifted Residence permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Saudi Arabia had released three conditions that talented foreigners must meet to get its five-year gifted residence permit.

The requirements, published by Saudi Arabia's Premium Residency Centre, outline two separate eligibility paths, though all applicants must meet a common set of core conditions regardless of which path they follow.

Under the first path, applicants must have been nominated for or received one of the specified exceptional awards recognised by the Saudi government.

Source: Legit.ng