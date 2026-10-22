Togo's President Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé has announced a full visa exemption for all African nationals holding valid passports

The decision came hours after the launch of the Biashara Afrika project in Lomé, signalling Togo's ambitions to become a regional hub for business and trade

Despite the exemption, African travellers must still meet specific immigration requirements before crossing into Togo

Togo has opened its borders to all African passport holders without a visa requirement, but travellers must still clear a set of immigration conditions before arrival.

President Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé announced the full visa exemption on Monday, 18 May 2026, effective immediately. The decision came just hours after the launch of the Biashara Afrika project in Lomé, an initiative aimed at deepening economic ties across the continent.

Togo gives the conditions other Africans must meet to visit visa-free. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What the Togo visa exemption covers

The exemption applies to nationals of all African states travelling on valid national passports, removing one of the most common barriers to intra-continental movement. Togo framed the move as part of a broader push to position itself as a regional centre for services, business, culture, and exchange, while also strengthening the free movement of people and goods across Africa.

However, the announcement made clear that removing the visa requirement does not mean removing all entry formalities.

Conditions African travellers must still meet

Calixte Batossie Madjoulba, Togo's Minister of Security, clarified the exemption's scope in an official statement.

He said:

"Immigration formalities related to prior registration on the dedicated government platform remain in effect."

Travellers must complete a declaration on the official government website, at least 24 hours before arrival. Travellers must present a receipt generated from that registration at border crossings. Failure to complete this step could complicate entry despite the visa-free status.

The minister also noted that the exemption does not override existing laws on irregular entry, illegal stays, or matters of national security and administrative policing. In short, travellers without valid documentation or those flagged under security provisions remain subject to the same legal consequences as before.

The announcement places Togo among a growing number of African nations working to ease intra-African travel, a key goal of the African Continental Free Trade Area. For Nigerians, Ghanaians, Kenyans, and other Africans planning visits to Lomé, the practical takeaway is straightforward: no visa is needed, but pre-registration online is not optional.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the US named 50 countries whose citizens are subject to visa bonds.

Hong Kong visa-free entry: African countries eligible

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Hong Kong announced the 90-day visa-free entry for citizens of seven African countries and the requirements travellers must meet.

The list includes Botswana, Egypt and Kenya, but excludes Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa. Eligible visitors also avoid visa fees and receive a printed landing slip instead of a passport stamp.

Source: Legit.ng