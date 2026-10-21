The United States (US) government has issued a travel advisory urging citizens to exercise increased caution before visiting Togo

The advisory flagged five specific risk categories facing travellers in the West African country, including violent crime and terrorism

Kidnapping by criminal and terrorist groups was among the threats cited, with armed groups using ransom to fund their operations

The United States government has issued a formal travel advisory warning American citizens to exercise increased caution when visiting Togo, citing five distinct categories of risk in the West African nation.

The advisory, published in 2026, covers concerns around crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, and healthcare access, painting a detailed picture of the challenges travellers could encounter across the country.

The US mentions its reasons travellers should be careful while entering in 1 West African country. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Crime and security risks in Togo

Violent crime is flagged as a nationwide concern, with carjacking, robbery, and home invasions all cited as potential threats. The northern region of Togo is highlighted as particularly prone to violent attacks, while urban areas, beaches, and busy markets are also identified as higher-risk environments.

The advisory notes that local police frequently lack the resources needed to respond effectively to serious criminal incidents. Travellers may also encounter police checkpoints across the country, with unofficial checkpoints possible in some areas.

On terrorism, the advisory warns that large public gatherings, hotels, restaurants, places of worship, schools, transport hubs, shopping centres, and diplomatic missions are all potential targets. Travellers are advised to consult the US Department of State's Country Reports on Terrorism for further detail.

Health, unrest, and kidnapping concerns

Healthcare access is another significant concern raised in the advisory. While health facilities exist in major cities, the standard of care may fall short of what American travellers are accustomed to, and emergency services can be limited or entirely unavailable. Rural areas face even greater shortages. Patients are typically required to pay upfront before receiving treatment, and medication supplies are described as unreliable, with local pharmacies poorly regulated.

On the question of civil unrest, the advisory urges travellers to avoid protests, political rallies, and large gatherings, warning that confrontations between demonstrators and security forces can escalate without warning. Authorities have previously used tear gas, made arrests, and cut off internet and mobile services during periods of unrest.

Perhaps most strikingly, the advisory confirms that both criminal organisations and terrorist groups have carried out kidnappings targeting foreigners in Togo. Armed groups have used ransom demands as a means of financing their operations, making this a risk the US government considers serious enough to single out explicitly.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the FBI released the physical appearance of four Nigerian men on its Cybercrime wanted list.

"Do not travel": US mentions African countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US announced 11 African countries placed under the US State Department’s Level 4 “Do Not Travel” warning, including the security threats behind the advisories.

The warning says US help for citizens caught in an emergency could be limited or unavailable. From armed conflict and militant attacks to kidnapping and poor access to healthcare, the risks vary across the countries.

Source: Legit.ng