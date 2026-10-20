Malaysia's Immigration Department outlined the requirements for foreign nationals seeking a Multiple Entry Visa to enter the country

The visa is primarily designed for business and government-to-government visits, but Indian and Chinese citizens can also apply for social visits

Applicants must meet specific financial and travel document requirements before their multiple entry visa can be approved

Malaysia's Immigration Department has published the conditions foreign nationals must meet to qualify for the country's Multiple Entry Visa, with eligibility depending largely on the purpose of travel and the applicant's country of origin.

The Multiple Entry Visa is primarily intended for foreigners who need to enter Malaysia for business or government-to-government purposes.

Malaysia lists 4 conditions foreigners must meet to get multiple entry visa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

However, citizens of India and the People's Republic of China are also permitted to apply when visiting for social purposes.

How long Malaysia multiple entry visa lasts

For business and government-related visits, the visa is valid for between three and twelve months from the date of issue.

Indian and Chinese nationals applying under the social visit category receive a one-year visa, though each individual entry into Malaysia is capped at 30 days. Extensions of stay are not permitted under this category.

Malaysia multiple What applicants must provide

To qualify, applicants must demonstrate that they have sufficient funds to cover their stay in Malaysia. They must also hold a valid, confirmed return ticket at the time of application. Tour groups are not eligible to apply for the Multiple Entry Visa under any circumstances. The cost of the visa differs by nationality. Indian citizens are charged RM100, while citizens of the People's Republic of China pay RM30.

Full details of Malaysia's visa types, including the Multiple Entry Visa, are available through the country's Immigration Department at imi.gov.my.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng