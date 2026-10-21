The Portuguese government published official guidance on what foreigners must do before travelling to Portugal to look for work

Job seekers who fail to find employment within 6 months may qualify for an extended stay under specific conditions

Applicants must keep records of job applications, employer responses, and interview invitations to support any extension request

The Portuguese government has directed foreigners planning to move to the country in search of employment to first contact the European Employment Services (EURES) in their home country before making the trip.

According to official guidance published on the Portuguese government's website, EURES advisers can provide up-to-date information on the state of the Portuguese job market, helping prospective job seekers make informed decisions before relocating.

Portugal identifies the agency that jobseekers should approach before coming to the country. Photo credit: Anadolu

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Portugal: What EURES does for job seekers

EURES is a European employment network that connects job seekers with employers across EU and EEA member states.

By reaching out to a local EURES office before travelling, foreign nationals can get a clearer picture of hiring conditions, in-demand sectors, and realistic employment prospects in Portugal — information that could be critical to planning a successful job search.

Portugal: What happens if you do not find work in 6 months?

The Portuguese government also set out the conditions under which foreigners who arrive to look for work but have not secured a job within six months may be allowed to stay longer.

To qualify for an extension, a job seeker must show that they are actively looking for employment and that there is a genuine likelihood of finding a job.

The guidance specifically requires that applicants hold on to copies of their job applications, any responses received from potential employers, and invitations to interviews, as these documents serve as evidence of an active job search.

The government's guidance makes clear that meeting these conditions does not automatically guarantee a stay extension, but the documentation will be central to any application made to remain in the country beyond the initial six-month period.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Portugal had shared a key condition that foreigners must satisfy to become permanent residents after five years.

Portuguese visas available to foreign nationals

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Portugal had published three categories of visas available to foreigners.

The information, made available through Portugal's official national visa portal, outlines two primary long-stay visa types alongside a newer option targeted specifically at skilled workers.

Long-stay visas in Portugal fall into two broad categories: temporary stay visas and residency visas.

Source: Legit.ng