New Zealand's immigration authority announced two new Temporary Employment Entry visa categories for Indian nationals following a trade agreement that took effect on 20 October 2026

The new visas cover highly skilled occupations and a small number of professions considered iconic to India, with up to 5,000 holders allowed in New Zealand at any one time

Indian nationals aged 18 to 30 will also gain access to a new working holiday scheme capped at 1,000 places annually, to be introduced within two years of the agreement

New Zealand has opened two new work visa pathways exclusively for Indian nationals, following the entry into force of the India–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement on 20 October 2026.

The two new Temporary Employment Entry (TEE) visa categories target highly skilled workers as well as a limited group of professionals in occupations considered iconic to India.

New Zealand launches 3-year work visa routes for Indians. Photo credit: The Straits Times.

Source: UGC

Together, the pathways allow a maximum of 5,000 TEE visa holders to be present in New Zealand at any given time, with most available spots tied to skilled roles already listed on New Zealand's Green List.

Employment Offer Needed from Accredited Employer

Applicants are required to hold a qualifying job offer from an accredited employer and must meet relevant qualification.

The TEE visas carry a validity period of three years but do not offer a pathway to permanent residence.

Starting 16 November 2026, post-study work rights will also be extended for Indian graduates who hold New Zealand PhDs.

These graduates will become eligible for post-study work visas of up to four years, one year longer than the previous three-year maximum.

Working Holiday Scheme and Student Work Rights

A working holiday scheme for Indian nationals between the ages of 18 and 30 will be introduced within two years of the FTA taking effect.

The scheme will be capped at 1,000 places per year and will allow successful applicants to spend up to 12 months working in New Zealand.

On the student side, eligible students of all nationalities, including Indian students, currently have the right to work up to 25 hours per week while studying.

The FTA locks in a minimum commitment of 20 in-study work hours per week for Indian students should New Zealand's broader policy settings change in the future.

New Zealand's immigration authority confirmed that all new pathways introduced under the agreement will operate within the country's established immigration rules, and visa holders must continue to satisfy all applicable requirements throughout their stay.

New Zealand announces immigration updates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand's Immigration New Zealand (INZ) announced updates to its Work to Residence visa, introducing two skilled pathways for foreign workers.

The Trades and Technician pathway requires applicants to hold a relevant Level 4 or higher qualification recognised on the NZQCF.

Source: Legit.ng