The US Citizenship and Immigration Services outlined visa availability as a mandatory step before any immigrant can become a lawful permanent resident

The agency explained that demand for immigrant visas far exceeds supply in many categories, meaning not every applicant can secure a visa immediately

How long an immigrant waits depends on three key factors, including their priority date, preference category, and country of chargeability

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has clarified a critical requirement that every prospective immigrant must satisfy before they can obtain lawful permanent residence in the country.

According to the USCIS official website, a visa must be available before an applicant can complete the final steps toward becoming a lawful permanent resident.

US outlines a key condition for immigrants seeking permanent residence. Photo credit: News AZ.

Source: UGC

The agency notes that because the number of people seeking permanent residency consistently outpaces the limited supply of immigrant visas, not all applicants can receive one straight away.

How the Visa Availability Process Works

The US Department of State (DOS) manages this process through a monthly document known as the Visa Bulletin.

The bulletin lists the most recent dates indicating when a visa number becomes available across different categories, including family-sponsored, employment-based, and diversity lottery visas.

Three factors determine how long an immigrant must wait: their priority date, their preference category, and the country to which the visa will be charged. When demand in a particular category and country of chargeability exceeds the available supply, the DOS labels that category as "oversubscribed" and introduces a cut-off date to keep visa allocations within legal limits.

A visa becomes available to an applicant once their priority date falls earlier than the cut-off date displayed in the Visa Bulletin for their specific category and country.

What "C" and "U" Mean on the Visa Bulletin

The bulletin also uses two key letter codes that applicants should understand. When a category is marked "C," it means visas are currently available to all qualified applicants in that category and country, with no waiting period required.

When a category is marked "U," it signals that visas in that classification are temporarily unavailable to all applicants.

US announces 1 green card route

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that US government's EB-1 visa category covers three types of applicants, but only one allows individuals to file their own petition without employer involvement.

Applicants under the Extraordinary Ability category must satisfy at least 3 of 10 set criteria, or present evidence of a major internationally recognised achievement.

Source: Legit.ng