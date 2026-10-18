Australia Publishes Annual Salary Earned by Police Constables in Their First Year of Service
- Australia revealed the annual starting salary paid to a first-year police constable, and the figures include more than just a base wage
- The total pay package for a first-year constable combines a base salary with a specific operational allowance paid on a fortnightly basis
- The allowance is tied to a shift roster that runs across seven days a week, meaning not all officers automatically qualify for the full amount
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Australia has officially published the starting salary for a first-year police constable, giving the public a clear picture of what entry-level officers take home annually.
According to the details released, a first-year constable earns approximately $94,530 (N125,968,315) per year.
Starting salary of constable in Australia
However, that total figure includes more than base pay alone.
The breakdown shows that the base salary stands at $78,124, with the remainder coming from a 21% Operational Shift Allowance (OSA). The OSA is described as a fortnightly allowance paid to officers who equitably participate in a two- or three-shift roster running across seven days a week.
The official statement reads:
"The starting salary of a First Year Constable is approximately $94,530* per annum, comprising $78,124* + 21% Operational Shift Allowance (OSA), which is a fortnightly allowance paid to employees who equitably participate in a two- or three-shift roster over seven days per week."
What the allowance means for officers
The inclusion of the OSA in the total figure is notable, as it means officers who do not participate in the qualifying shift rotation may not receive the full $94,530 package. The allowance is designed to compensate for the demands of round-the-clock rostering rather than standard working hours.
For Nigerians following the ongoing japa conversation, the figures translate to over N125 million annually at current exchange rates, highlighting the significant earning gap between policing careers in Australia and comparable roles in Nigeria.
Australia lists requirements to join its military
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Australia had expanded its military recruitment eligibility to permanent residents from four countries.
New Zealanders became eligible in July 2024, while permanent residents from the UK, the US and Canada gained the opportunity in January 2025, subject to residency, security and other entry requirements.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng