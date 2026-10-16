Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada announced that its Hong Kong permanent residence pathways stopped accepting new applications

IRCC had received approximately 30,315 applications representing 48,560 people under the public policy

Canada has provided an alternative route for affected Hong Kong nationals already in the country to keep their status secure while awaiting a decision

Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has advised those affected by the closure its Hong Kong permanent residence pathways on what to do.

IRCC officially closed its Hong Kong permanent residence pathways to new applications on 31 August 2026, leaving thousands of affected nationals wondering what comes next.

Canada shares update for foreigners affected by permanent residence closure. Photo credit: The New York Times.

Source: UGC

The pathways were first introduced in 2021 as a show of solidarity with Hong Kong nationals, offering eligible individuals with recent Canadian education or work experience an additional route to permanent residence.

The government had signalled in advance that the measure was temporary, and the August deadline had been communicated previously.

Applications received on or before 31 August 2026 will continue to be processed, the government confirmed.

What Affected Hong Kong Nationals Can Do

For those whose applications are still being processed, Canada has outlined a clear next step to ensure they are not left in limbo.

The open work permit allows affected individuals to continue living and working in Canada while their permanent residence application moves through the processing queue.

This measure is not a short-term fix. It remains in place until May 2029, giving applicants several years of continued status and stability as they await a final decision on their permanent residence.

The IRCC notice framed the move as part of Canada's broader commitment to supporting the human rights and freedoms of Hong Kong people, a principle it cited as the foundation for the original pathways introduced five years ago.

Canada mentions 26 priority occupations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada's Rural Community Immigration Pilot released a full list of 26 priority occupations eligible for permanent residence in 2026.

The programme targets skilled workers in healthcare, construction, engineering, and technology who are willing to settle in rural areas.

Source: Legit.ng