The United States military released the total number of active-duty soldiers currently serving in the Army

The figure was published on the official website of the United States Department of War for public access

The current number of active-duty Army soldiers listed on the site runs into hundreds of thousands

The United States military has disclosed the total number of soldiers currently serving on active duty in the Army, with the figure now publicly available through official government channels.

Data published on the website of the United States Department of War puts the current number of active-duty Army soldiers at 449,344.

US military states how many active-duty soldiers are serving in the Army. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Im Yeongsik/Sean Murphy

Source: Getty Images

US Army's active-duty soldier count made public

The figure represents the most up-to-date count listed on the site.

Active-duty soldiers are those who serve full-time in the military, as opposed to reserve or National Guard members who serve on a part-time basis.

What the published figure shows

The published total of 449,344 gives the public a clear picture of the scale of the United States Army's full-time ground force at present.

The information was made available directly through the Department of War's official website, allowing citizens, researchers, and international observers to access the data without restriction.

US Army lists annual pay of warrant officers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the United States military had published the annual salaries of soldiers across several ranks, including privates, corporals, sergeants, and warrant officers.

The report explained how military personnel's pay varies according to their ranks and years of service.

Source: Legit.ng