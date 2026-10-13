A five-soldier squad from the 75th Ranger Regiment claimed the 2026 US Army Best Squad title, beating 10 other competing squads

The USASOC squad earned the honour after gruelling events at Fort Benning, Georgia, including an 18.6-mile night foot march and weapons qualification lanes

The winning squad's leader said their daily commitment to marksmanship, small unit tactics, and medical training drove their success

A five-soldier squad from the 75th Ranger Regiment, representing the US Army Special Operations Command, claimed the title of Best Squad at the 2026 Army Best Squad Competition, with the announcement made at the Association of the US Army Annual Meeting and Exposition in Washington on 12 October.

Sergeant Major of the Army Michael R. Weimer presented the award to the USASOC squad, whose members also swept the individual honours.

US Army shares winner of 2026 best squad competition. Photo credit: ABC News, Ian Hitchcock/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Corporal Michael Shield was named the 2026 Soldier of the Year, while Staff Sergeant Colin Doyle earned the NCO of the Year title.

What the 75th Ranger Regiment Faced at Fort Benning

The competition took place at Fort Benning, Georgia, from 11 to 19 September, where 11 squads drawn from major Army commands put their skills to the test.

Events covered a broad range of physical and tactical demands, including fitness assessments, weapons qualification, a formal board review, obstacle courses, and an 18.6-mile night foot march.

Squads also completed the combat water survival assessment at Victory Pond and had the opportunity to load and fire an M1A2 Abrams tank. An additional element called the "First 100 Yards" gave competitors a taste of what new recruits experience during basic combat training.

The tactical phase wrapped up with a fitness challenge at Fort Benning Community Day, hosted by the National Infantry Museum.

All squads then travelled to the National Capital Region, where they visited Arlington National Cemetery and participated in the annual Army Ten-Miler race ahead of the AUSA events.

Squad Leader and Soldier of the Year Speak Out

Doyle, who served as the squad leader, credited the team's everyday habits for their edge over the competition.

He added that competitions like this sharpen every individual involved, drawing on the idea that pushing against strong opponents makes a team better.

Shield framed the competition as more than a trophy exercise, describing it as a live snapshot of readiness across the entire force.

"The Army Best Squad Competition is important because it shows where the readiness of the different commands is at across the entire Army," he said.

US soldier lists requirements for applicants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian soldier who has served in the US Army for nearly 10 years broke down exactly what fellow Nigerians need to do to join the military.

The soldier said he watched a video about joining the US Army 15 years ago, and it changed the course of his life.

Source: Legit.ng