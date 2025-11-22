A Nigerian lady overseas has happily displayed the gifts that the UK Living Faith Church, widely known in Nigeria as Winners Chapel, gave her for attending their service

According to the lady, it was her first time attending their service, and she hinted at becoming a full-fledged member

Internet users reacted to the gifts the lady received, with some making comparisons with the church's branches in Nigeria

A UK-based lady, @peaceosuaso, has excitedly shown off the numerous gifts she received after attending a Winners Chapel church service for the first time.

In a video, she displayed the two bags of gifts and took her time removing them for netizens to see.

A lady publicly displays the gifts that the UK Winners Chapel church gave her. Photo Credit: @peaceosuaso

"Una don get member," the overjoyed lady remarked.

Details of gifts lady received

The first-timer gift package included bottles of groundnut oil, canned drink, cornflakes, spaghetti and some snacks.

She was also given jollof rice in a plastic plate, and the lady expressed excitement at it, noting that she had not had the meal since leaving Nigeria.

@peaceosuaso gave a shoutout to the church. She wrote:

"Shout out to winners chapel😍God bless the lady that shared this update in our group chat."

A lady shares the gifts she was given at a UK Winners Chapel church. Photo Credit: @peaceosuaso

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail gifts lady received

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the gifts that the lady received below:

Eliana said:

"Abeg send one g oil for me,next week na me and winners ,they even give me flyer for road."

Soko_Solomon said:

"Omo I hope Winners dey Edinburg, Sunderland oooo. I get membership certificate already from Nigeria and I learnt people can link you up over there in church."

call_meadejoke said:

"They do the same thing in Hull every last Sunday of the month."

iRuhkeeyy15 said:

"We hope to see you again next Sunday. Now that your body has been fed let your soul be fed. See you in Church winner."

AkyaaKwakyewaa💜 said:

"My branch in Ghana Winners chapel international Bortianor someone stole my new iPhone 15PM in my bag after church service when members were gone n it was left with church workers…….. they really did me dirty."

Imade🌸 said:

"I go dey go every church different sundays oo as first timer."

