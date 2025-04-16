A young Nigerian lady has shared her excitement on social media after meeting popular content creator, Asherkine

In a video posted on TikTok, she posed with the generous influencer and mentioned the state where she met him

Social media users who came across the heartwarming video stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian lady has shared a captivating video from her recent encounter with popular content creator Asherkine.

The meeting, which took place in Kaduna, left the lady in awe as she gushed over the generous influencer.

Lady meets influencer Asherkine in Kaduna

TikTok user @whiff_byash shared a heartwarming video of herself posing happily with Asherkine.

In the video, she gushed over her meeting with the influencer, expressing excitement that she was able to find his location and spend some time with him.

"Life is so private. Asherkine is in Kaduna and nobody knows I was with him yesterday," she said.

Asherkine's presence in Kaduna seemed to have gone unnoticed by the public, except for the fortunate lady who got to meet him.

The video quickly gained attention, causing numerous reactions from social media users who flooded the comments section.

Many were intrigued by the meeting between the lady and Asherkine as they expressed their desire to also meet him.

Reactions as lady meets Asherkine in Kaduna

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Hira said:

"You see Asharkine and you allow am go? My God I go just tell am say I be orphan make e adopt me. This suffering is too much."

@Meeemss said:

"Asherkine go reach everybody no worry yourself."

@Phibs unusual said:

"That means him go soon reach kano be that make I begin visit malls."

@Deejermah wrote:

"O my god i have to order something in deluna o so that I will go for pickup."

@user54252358477 said:

"Asherkine where are you I don finish my transportation looking for you and na we comment say make you come Kaduna o."

@Oyin Meenah Folashade said:

"Ash glamour Gazkiya u no try for me ooo. What stop u from calling me nitoriolohun."

@phateemah Bint said:

"Asherkini remain Nasarawa state we they wait for u ooooo."

@Tanibobo said:

"And have always wished him comes to kaduna, God he came and I didn’t get to see him I believe I will meet him some day."

@Lolade Zainab Clothing Store said:

"Asher u dey Kaduna, just 3hours journey u we reach Kano, we are expecting you ooo."

@OTHMAN _ said:

"We kadunians no send him papa wetin carry you to my Fyp pls."

@audacious mimie said:

"Please come to Minna in Niger state. Die hard fan. You are so kind."

@hurayrahh_ wrote:

"Las las na delluna him don visit for night make him commot for afternoon abeg."

@ABDUL_GERO_10 reacted:

"Please if Asher is coming to KANO lemme know ooo. Before Sabon Gari people hijack am."

@painflux2 added:

"You guys should pls patronise her, she is sell’s perfume please."

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a video showing the moment she saw popular influencer, Asherkine, in Benin city.

In a video, she approached him while he was inside his car and expressed her excitement over seeing him in person.

