A lady's post about her experience in a Keke Napep (tricycle) has gone viral, with netizens affirming her sentiment

In her tweet, she described the ride as enjoyable, particularly because she sat in the front seat

Netizens have chimed in, agreeing with her experience and reiterating the unique co-pilot feeling of riding in a Keke Napep

A beautiful Nigerian lady has gone viral after sharing her delightful experience in a Keke Napep (tricycle).

In her post, the lady identified as @a_vanita on X, expressed her excitement and exclaimed that the ride was 'sweet'.

Lady shares her excitement after entering Keke napep Photo credit: @Bloomberg/ Getty Images, @a_vanita/ X app.

Source: UGC

"You guys! Omoo! Keke is sweet ooo!" she tweeted.

Lady over the moon after boarding tricycle

Her enthusiasm for the ride was evident as she described the experience as enjoyable and pleasurable.

The lady further elaborated on her experience, highlighting the natural air conditioning that came with sitting in the front seat.

She wrote;

"Omgg!! Natural A/C especially when you sit in front and hold the keke. Like say I dey skydive. Co-pilot behaviour."

Netizens react as lady goes 'gaga' after entering tricycle

Netizens flooded the comments section, affirming the lady's experience and sharing their thoughts on riding in a Keke Napep.

@stephadamu commented:

“And then if you were wig breeze go dey blow like Celine Dion and Beyoncé in their videos. O Chim.”

@Hub reacted:

“Natural Ac, the best. Your wig go just Dey do via via!”

@HIGH C said:

“It's when you fall you will know keke is not good especially the front sit I prefer back sit.”

@Agba Ballerrrrrrr said:

“Passenger princess purrrr.”

@Ogugualfeas said:

“It's like bolt price isn't friendly today.”

@rahliatsugar reacted:

“Sapa is that you talking.”

@phychem11 said:

“It saves cost as well. Make bolt go rest.”

@PHONES PLUG said:

“Co-pilot behavior.”

See the post below:

Man redesigns his Keke to look like SUV

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of the interior of a tricycle (keke) looking like a posh car has gone viral on the internet as people were wowed by it all.

In the clip, the interior was well decorated that the seat matches that of a car. At the centre of the seat is a drink holder. You would think it was a vehicle being filmed if you never started watching the video from the beginning.

Many people who reacted to the video online commended the designer as they said he could change the look of anything with his skill.

Source: Legit.ng