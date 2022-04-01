Three British-Nigerian ladies caused a commotion on social media after a video of them speaking Yoruba hit the net

The ladies during a podcast communicated independently and then together in the Nigerian language as they tried to identify with their roots

The ladies would giggle and scream in excitement as each one of them attempts the language with a lovely accent and noticeable inexperience

Social media users were left thrilled with a video of three British-Nigerian ladies speaking the Yoruba language during their podcast.

The ladies proudly identified with their Nigerian roots as they attempted making conversations in the Yoruba language which has over 16 million speakers.

In a video reposted by @instablog9ja on Instagram, the pretty ladies took turns to make sentences in Yoruba before then speaking as in a group discussion.

Throughout their conversations, the ladies would in between fall back to English and would giggle in excitement as each person makes an attempt at speaking Yoruba.

It was their joy and infectious excitement at speaking the language for many netizens.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians loved every bit of it

@mriykeoflondon said:

"Nothing as sweet as speaking your native dailect in a foreign country. As a parent, I think I've failed in this area for not even raising my child with the knowledge of my Tradition, culture and native dialect(Igbo). Anyways he does watch NIGERIAN compiled cartoons, so he'll learn it from there."

@fashiontinz.ng said:

"At least they understand yoruba. It's not entirely their fault if their parents didn't teach them the language from early stage. #guilty."

@_phoenixgold said:

"Yoruba is beautiful! Being affiliated/related to YORUBA is a big flex in Nigeria and outside Nigeria."

@demmiecious said:

"Mo je breakfast laaro yino na y don't u eat breakfast laale yiu people are saying yoruba as if u are reciting incantations and u dey hype ursefkontinew oo... E mura si."

Source: Legit.ng