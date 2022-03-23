Global site navigation

Local editions

3 Stunning Family Reunions that Broke the Internet, One Involved a Nigerian Man who Met his Mum after 43 Years
People

3 Stunning Family Reunions that Broke the Internet, One Involved a Nigerian Man who Met his Mum after 43 Years

by  Victor Duru

Like cells in living organisms, the family is considered the simplest and smallest strata in the society, but it is the most important unit to folks from all walks of life.

Your support matters. Sustain independent journalism in Nigeria – contribute to Legit.ng.

This explains the love and emotions people attached to loved ones. And when family members reunite after being separated for one reason or the other, it is usually emotional and heartwarming.

X heartwarming family reunion after years apart dfghjdf
Martin Obiwanne, Damilare Oyemomi, lady who reunited with her brother Photo Credit: Punch, Instagram/@adeolafayehun, Twitter/@AsmereJ
Source: UGC

Legit.ng revisits some heartwarming family reunion stories that broke the internet.

1. Lady reunites with her little brother after 9 years of separation

A young lady took to social media platform Twitter to share her excitement at finally reuniting with her little brother after 9 years of separation.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

She shared photos from their emotional reunion and revealed that the lad had actually found her on Instagram and sent a DM.

Read also

Sweet love stories: 3 Nigerian ladies who said 'yes' and accepted to marry men who DMed them

Brother and sister reunite after 9 years apart
She reunited with her brother after 9 years apart Photo Credit: @AsmereJ
Source: Twitter

A 2020 tweet she made about their separation reads:

"When i was around 8 i got separated from my brother after coming out to my family about being molested & his mom moved him to New Jersey.. today, after NINE YEARS he found me on instagram, he’s 12 now & he’s so handsome❤️ i’m so grateful, i couldn’t ask for anything better.''

Her reunion tweet went viral with over 78k engagements on Twitter.

2. Nigerian man reunites with mum after 43 years

After 43 years of not seeing his mother, an Imo state indigene identified as Martin Obiwanne reunited with her.

Speaking with Punch, Martin said that he lost connection with his mum when war broke out in Chad years ago.

Martin Obiwanne, Imo state, Hajia Sarah Ibrahim Obiwanne
Martin and his mum Photo Credit: Punch
Source: UGC

His father had fled Chad with him and his siblings to Nigeria, leaving the woman in her home country Chad.

Martin reconnected with his mum about 4 years ago when he got a call from her family.

Read also

Nigerian lady's story changes, mum who sells zobo & mechanic father now have a big house, video goes viral

Interestingly, both husband and wife never married while they lost connection.

3. Nigeria man in US army sees wife again after 11 months

A Nigerian man in the US army identified as Damilare Oyemomi made his wife emotional as he showed up at her workplace in the hospital unannounced after 11 months of being away.

In the heartwarming reunion video, his wife crashed to the ground in shock and with her hand on her mouth in amazement.

Damilare Oyemomi, US army
Damilare Oyemomi reunited with his wife Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @adeolafayehun
Source: Instagram

Upon being urged by the hospital staff to go get his wife, the man stood up from the bed where he laid and gave her a warm hug.

Man abducted at age 4 reunited with his mum 33 years later

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man abducted at age 4 had reunited with his mum after 33 years thanks to a hand-drawn map.

The married man's reunion with his mum was set in motion after he shared a hand-drawn map of his hometown on the Chinese video-sharing social media platform Douyin on 24 December 2021.

Read also

3 times people 'cried' after their lovers left them, 1 was served hot 'breakfast' with wedding IV

Police then matched the hand-drawn map to a small village and to a woman whose son had disappeared over three decades ago.

DNA tests were conducted on the duo, their relationship as mother and son was confirmed after which they were reunited on New Year's Day in Yunnan province on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel