Like cells in living organisms, the family is considered the simplest and smallest strata in the society, but it is the most important unit to folks from all walks of life.

This explains the love and emotions people attached to loved ones. And when family members reunite after being separated for one reason or the other, it is usually emotional and heartwarming.

Martin Obiwanne, Damilare Oyemomi, lady who reunited with her brother Photo Credit: Punch, Instagram/@adeolafayehun, Twitter/@AsmereJ

Source: UGC

Legit.ng revisits some heartwarming family reunion stories that broke the internet.

1. Lady reunites with her little brother after 9 years of separation

A young lady took to social media platform Twitter to share her excitement at finally reuniting with her little brother after 9 years of separation.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

She shared photos from their emotional reunion and revealed that the lad had actually found her on Instagram and sent a DM.

She reunited with her brother after 9 years apart Photo Credit: @AsmereJ

Source: Twitter

A 2020 tweet she made about their separation reads:

"When i was around 8 i got separated from my brother after coming out to my family about being molested & his mom moved him to New Jersey.. today, after NINE YEARS he found me on instagram, he’s 12 now & he’s so handsome❤️ i’m so grateful, i couldn’t ask for anything better.''

Her reunion tweet went viral with over 78k engagements on Twitter.

2. Nigerian man reunites with mum after 43 years

After 43 years of not seeing his mother, an Imo state indigene identified as Martin Obiwanne reunited with her.

Speaking with Punch, Martin said that he lost connection with his mum when war broke out in Chad years ago.

Martin and his mum Photo Credit: Punch

Source: UGC

His father had fled Chad with him and his siblings to Nigeria, leaving the woman in her home country Chad.

Martin reconnected with his mum about 4 years ago when he got a call from her family.

Interestingly, both husband and wife never married while they lost connection.

3. Nigeria man in US army sees wife again after 11 months

A Nigerian man in the US army identified as Damilare Oyemomi made his wife emotional as he showed up at her workplace in the hospital unannounced after 11 months of being away.

In the heartwarming reunion video, his wife crashed to the ground in shock and with her hand on her mouth in amazement.

Damilare Oyemomi reunited with his wife Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @adeolafayehun

Source: Instagram

Upon being urged by the hospital staff to go get his wife, the man stood up from the bed where he laid and gave her a warm hug.

Man abducted at age 4 reunited with his mum 33 years later

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man abducted at age 4 had reunited with his mum after 33 years thanks to a hand-drawn map.

The married man's reunion with his mum was set in motion after he shared a hand-drawn map of his hometown on the Chinese video-sharing social media platform Douyin on 24 December 2021.

Police then matched the hand-drawn map to a small village and to a woman whose son had disappeared over three decades ago.

DNA tests were conducted on the duo, their relationship as mother and son was confirmed after which they were reunited on New Year's Day in Yunnan province on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Source: Legit.ng