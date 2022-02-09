An emerging video has captured a lovely unexpected interaction between media mogul Dele Momodu and an old man who waved at his convoy excitedly

The Peoples Democratic Party presidential aspirant happened to have noticed the old fan and got down from his vehicle to greet the man

Stunned by the 61-year-old media mogul's action, the old man continued waving even as Dele left the scene

It is not a usual occurrence for notable personalities to take note of one of the many fans waving at their convoys, but an old man got this rare stroke of luck.

The beautiful incident happened as the convoy of media mogul and Peoples Democratic Party presidential aspirant Dele Momodu drove by a street.

The old man was excited Photo Credit: @delemomoduovation, Screengrabs from video shared by @datswasup

Source: Instagram

Not minding his age, a particular old man kept waving excitedly at the convoy and this caught the attention of Dele.

In a short video shared by @datswasup on Instagram, he stopped the convoy, alighted and greeted the old man.

Perhaps overjoyed by this rare close-up interaction, the old man continued waving till Dele got back to his vehicle.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@proud_northener wrote:

"Election is around the corner, it won’t work this time."

@jadesorla remarked:

"Campaign... He looked at the camera when he was leaving to make sure the camera got the shot.. Why didn't we see all this kindness to old men 4months ago."

@missokhifo stated:

"These politicians look very f**lis* when they do these things....like we won't know its weak campaign strategy..."

@angelojayjones thought:

"Election don turn una to servants of the people. After una don win Boss Mode Go Activate."

Dele Momodu says there is no candidate better than him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Dele Momodu had boasted that there is no candidate better than him.

Momodu assured that if elected as the party's flag bearer in the 2023 presidential election, he would work with all stakeholders within the party including youths to ensure that the party secures the seat.

He also assured his commitment to the party by ensuring that he would not be bullied or cajoled by anyone "who thinks he can buy the whole of Nigeria with his money".

Noting that the die is cast, Momodu who had contested for presidency in 2019 said he is better prepared to win the number one seat in Nigeria than ever.

He also said:

"I have been greatly humbled by the excitement already generated which reminds me of how it was 29 years ago when your good friend and my own adopted father, Chief Moshood Abiola, threw his hat in the ring."

