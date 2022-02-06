An emerging video of a supposed pastor giving his church members his finger as communion has sparked outrage on social media

Scenes from the clip making the rounds showed the 'pastor' swallow eba collected from a bowl held by a female usher on his left-hand side

He then puts the soiled finger inside the mouth of a congregant like communion and then washes it off in a bowl held by another lady

A video of a communion session in a church where eba and soup were used has gone viral on social media.

The supposed pastor of the church made his members lick his finger like communion after taking eba right on the altar.

They lick his fingers Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @saintavenue_ent1

Source: Instagram

The weird video starts with the pastor collecting eba from a bowl held by a female usher on his left and then dipping it in a soup he held.

Members lick his finger as communion

He then swallows the mould and then puts the soiled finger into the mouth of a church member before washing it off in a basin held by another lady on his right.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

It was observed that he repeated the process for all congregants as they stepped out one after the other to receive the 'communion.'

Legit.ng gathered that the personality behind the 'eba communion' has before now gone viral for bathing female church members in the church and is famed for carrying out stunts that many say ridicule Christian practices.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react

@queen_belle_sings said:

"My goodness how many fufu he wan chop till this is done !? Ah. My people perish for lack of knowledge."

@goziefrancis07_dona wrote:

"Mehn dis pastor needs to be arrested whats de meaning of wat his doing i dont get it...dis our God in heaven don suffer in de hands of his so called men..."

@realgiltexo remarked:

"If na eba them dey collect e for better...na hand wey collect eba Dem dey lick ... tomorrow you go dey ask why you poor."

@classic.chicks.crew opined:

"Alaye don brainwash dem na to bring their wife's for Servicing remain, aunty choir sef dey chop kondo on a steady."

Pastor advises congregation to bribe his angels

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor had advised his congregation to bribe his angels so that his grace can work for them.

In a video that was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, the pastor said he needs the church members' money on the altar so that grace can touch them.

According to the Christian cleric, the only way the grace functioning in him can work for members of his church is if they can bribe his angels.

The pastor said his angels have given him assignments to do, adding that the more money in his hands for the assignment, the faster he is able to deliver what he has been sent to do.

According to the man of God, once people make his assignment easier, his angels will work for them faster.

Source: Legit.ng