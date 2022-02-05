A heartwarming moment involving singer Portable and an elderly die-hard female fan has caused an uproar on the net

Portable was stunned by the elderly woman at a recent event as she showered heartfelt prayers aloud on him before giving him a warm hug

In his jolly manner, the singer went on his knees to receive the prayers before giving his signature pose to the admiration of the woman

Fast-rising singer Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable was wowed by an elderly die-hard fan at the ongoing Progressives Youth Festival spread across 7 states.

The singer was showered with heartfelt prayers by an elderly woman and immediately went on his knees to receive it.

She prayed for him Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @goldmynetv, @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

They shared a warm hug

The woman, in the cute video, prayed for him passionately with her veins coming alive on her neck region.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

As she wrapped up her prayers, the singer stood up and gave his signature pose of making opposing left and right angles with his arms.

The woman in return copied Portable's pose before she gave him a warm hug amid loud screams from fans and attendees of the event.

The singer was billed to perform at the said event amongst other popular singers including Small Doctor.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@cele_to14 thought:

"Dem no talk sey make he leave smoke ??? No complain about smokes and pills bros get money o."

@phocuzino_1906 remarked:

"Check the woman very well Na highness just saying this respectfully."

@eyisax opined:

"Ppl no dey look Honorable gan. He's more recognized than a whole Honorable."

@sleemzie_tito stated:

"This kind woman can never pray for her children all na wash atenu mama."

@ojonugwasamuel1 said:

"Na do this guy take blow like that ??? Omo e go soon reach everybody , just keep pushing."

Portable meets singer Tiwa Savage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about the cute moment singer Portable finally met Tiwa Savage.

A video shared by social media influencer Tunde Ednut on Instagram, captured the adorable moment Portable met with Tiwa Savage backstage before his performance on stage.

The fast-rising singer was humbled as he stopped his head upon being introduced to the singer.

In a demonstration of humility, Tiwa also returned the gesture by bowing her heads after the two had shared a hug. The incident was said to have happened during her December 17 performance at the Livespot Festival she's headlining.

Source: Legit.ng