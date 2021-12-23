A woman left debt collectors soaked after treating them to an unpleasant surprise when they showed up at her residence

The angry had first appeared to engage the two men who came for the money in a discussion before going in and returning with a hose

One of the men got drenched by reason of the woman's move and they consequently took an action against the debtor

Often times than not, debtors usually do not return the same energy in paying back their debts like when they had borrowed the money, this probably birthed the words 'bad debts.'

A lady left her debt collectors in a mess owing to an embarrassing reception she gave them.

She left one of them drenched Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by Ag Adler Oper

Source: Facebook

She drenched them with water

The lady poured water on them using a hose form her residence.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Ag Adler Oper who shared a video from the absurd incident on Facebook captioned it:

"Wah now debtors owe money dun pay n come out with many patterns but this'll teach us to be even tougher n wiser tq."

In the video, the woman was seen interacting with the men before venturing into her residence and returning with a hose and water blazing at the debt collectors.

One of the men recorded the woman's act but she wouldn't be perturbed.

The Independent reports that the debt collectors involved police authorities following the woman's act.

Social media reacts

MB Brandon stated:

"Free shower bro."

Hairul Archer wrote:

"Auntie give free water, next time must bring 1.5L empty bottle, hoseh liao."

Mukkesh Kris said:

"Wow so rich live in what seems to be a landed property but no money to pay debt. Really disgusting piece of trashes plus committing assault on the debt collector that’s even worse."

Woman finally pays fees of N1.58k she owed school in 1969

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman had finally paid off fees of N1.58k she owed a school in 1969.

In a message sent to Legit.ng by Grace's daughter, Toyin Egbinola, it was revealed that the 73-year-old woman finished from St Loius Secondary school on December 9, 1969.

Ever since she got the receipt of her debt in 1975, the woman held onto it with the strong vow that she would repay it someday.

Though the woman is not rich, the child stated that she taught her children the value of honesty.

A part of Grace's principal's letter to her reads:

“You are truly a Saint Louis trained person to be keeping a paper that was issued since 1975 and sent your son up to clear a debt that is as little as N1.58k in the year 2020 gives me hope that there are good people in this country who have not become rotting with greed.”

Source: Legit.ng