The German Embassy in Abuja announced it will shut its Visa Section for two months due to ongoing construction work

Nigerian applicants seeking German visas during the closure period will need to redirect their applications elsewhere

The embassy has directed all visa appointments and applications to an alternative location for the period

Abuja, FCT - The German Embassy in Abuja has announced that its Visa Section will be closed throughout December 2026 and January 2027 owing to construction work currently under way at the facility.

The announcement was made by the embassy's official X account, @GERinNigeria, which urged all Nigerian applicants planning to apply for a German visa during that period to make alternative arrangements well in advance.

The German Embassy in Abuja will close its Visa Section for two months due to ongoing construction work. Photo: German Embassy in Nigeria, Halil Sagirkaya/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

German Visa: Where to Apply During the Closure

According to the embassy, visa applications and appointments that would normally be handled in Abuja should instead be directed to the German Consulate General in Lagos for the duration of the shutdown. The post did not specify a resumption date beyond indicating that the closure covers the two-month window of December 2026 and January 2027.

The embassy thanked the public for their understanding, acknowledging that the disruption may affect applicants with planned travel or time-sensitive visa needs.

German Visa: What Nigerian Applicants Should Do

Nigerians intending to travel to Germany during or shortly after this period are advised to factor in the change of venue when scheduling appointments. The Lagos consulate will serve as the processing centre for all visa categories that would otherwise have been handled in Abuja, meaning applicants from northern and north-central Nigeria may need to travel further to submit their documents.

No details were provided on whether appointment slots at the Lagos consulate would be expanded to accommodate the expected increase in demand from Abuja-based applicants.

German Embassy Speaks on Consular Services Portal

In a similar development, the German Embassy in Nigeria has issued a public warning to Nigerians planning to apply for a German visa, alerting them to inaccurate information being spread by visa agents about the country's Consular Services Portal.

The embassy used a series of image cards to highlight the gap between what agents are reportedly telling clients and what the official process actually requires.

According to the embassy, some visa agents have been telling prospective applicants that every German visa application can now be submitted through the Consular Services Portal and that the old application process no longer applies. The embassy described this claim as incorrect.

Source: Legit.ng